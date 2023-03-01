Alexandra Daddario appeared to be enjoying her long-lasting fame wave as the beauty shared snippets from a recent photo shoot.

Posing for Dior, the White Lotus and Mayfair Witches star, 36, looked stunning as she posed for a series of new snaps with the fashion label in Paris.

She stared off into the distance with a far-away gaze while petting a fluffy cat. Her skin was glowing and flawless as she knelt down in a stylish black gown.

Looking like she had walked fresh out of the Victorian era, Alexandra’s glamorous dress sported a high collar, puffy sleeves that ended at her elbows, and a corset-style middle.

Alexandra elevated the dark look with deep red lips that added beauty to the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A towering tan vase full of red and pink flowers sat on top of a back shelf and the cat lay on a purple sofa chair.

She gripped a black and white Dior handbag in her fingers and stuck out one heeled foot.

Alexandra Daddario gets glamorous for a photo shoot with Dior

In her second snap, Alexandra shared a behind-the-scenes shot, looking elegant and dazzling in an off-the-shoulders robe.

The close-up let the actress’ features really shine as she held a tube of lipstick in her hand while applying gloss to her lower lip.

Alexandra’s dazzling blue eyes popped off the page as she stood and gazed off-camera while prepping her face for the shoot.

The star’s eye-catching engagement ring shone on her ring finger, perhaps reminding fans that she is approaching her one-year wedding anniversary with Andrew Form in June.

Returning to snaps taken after the preparation process, Alexandra then showed another snap of herself posing in what looked like a bathroom.

She donned dark, square-shaped shades on her eyes in one snap before showing herself bending down to adjust her shoe strap, showing off her sleek hair bun.

Her final pic had the actress back in her sunglasses as she stood tall and gave a serious look at the mirror in front of her while the camera flash created a bright highlight on the surface.

Alexandra Daddario shares her exercise secrets

It’s clear that Alexandra knows how to keep her figure toned even years after her rigorous routine for the filming of the 2017 movie Baywatch.

As shared by Women’s Health, Alexandra and her personal trainer Patrick Murphy shared a breakdown of the actress’ routine that keeps her body looking and feeling great.

“Working out with Patrick makes me feel more confident in everyday life. I feel stronger and healthier — even more so than I did in my 20s,” Alexandra shared of her experience working with Patrick over the years.

“My back doesn’t hurt anymore, my posture is better,” she said. “His approach is to keep you feeling good and your joints working. Looking stronger is just a bonus.”

In terms of the details behind Alexandra’s workouts, the actress admitted that she used to think that doing hot yoga alone was enough to keep her body fit, sharing that it wasn’t until she teamed up with Patrick that she realized she needed physical activity to stay healthy.

Making her workouts dynamic to stay invested in them, Alexandra now does everything from weight training to using gym machines to break a sweat and train her muscles.

While Alexandra obviously has her fitness dialed in these days, she still knows that listening to her body is key.

“Alexandra is hypermobile, so she needs to be mindful not to overextend in certain exercises or overpursue a stretch,” Patrick said, adding that warm-ups and recoveries are as important as the actual exercise session itself.