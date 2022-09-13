Alexandra Daddario goes braless in sheer dress 

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a sheer nude dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alexandra Daddario spent her weekend getting ready for the Emmys on Monday night and she stunned her fans and followers with her outfit for the event.

She first shared a glimpse of the look with her Instagram followers prior to the awards ceremony, sharing some pictures from a residence and one as she got into a vehicle, presumably on the way to the show.

The post opened up with Alexandra posing next to a glass-paned door with one hand leaning on it for support.

The other hand was on her hip, showing off an elegant feather ring on her finger.

She noted that the dress was Dior, and the nude-colored fabric featured shiny beads across the surface.

Most of the dress was sheer, the tulle fabric allowing viewers to see through the top fabric to the shorter pieces beneath that kept Alexandra covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A swipe right shows the remaining skirt of the dress, which consisted of the sheer beaded tulle going all the way down to the floor.

Alexandra Daddario and The White Lotus Emmys status

Alexandra was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role as Rachel Patton in The White Lotus.

While Alexandra didn’t win her own nomination, The White Lotus won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

Her co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett also won their nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress In A Limited Series, so it was a big night for the show.

Alexandra shared a post afterward congratulating the show and seems to be a good sport toward her co-stars as they all celebrate The White Lotus’s success.

She wrote, “So profoundly grateful to have been part of this special show, congrats to everyone! and to mike white, I love you so dearly!”

Alexandra Daddario shows sneak peek of the night before Emmys

Having some fun with her followers, Alexandra shared two photos on Sunday, captioning them, “Emmys: night before.”

The post opened with Alexandra under the covers of a rather large bed, looking sleepy with her eyes closed, though she was wearing a sequined top.

The following shot is a bit closer and taken directly above the actress as she leans back on some pillows and laughs at the camera.

The night-before outfit featured not only the heavily-beaded top but what appears to be a pair of tiny black lounge shorts as well, and a full face of makeup from the joking actress.