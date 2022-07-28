Alexandra Daddario flaunts fabulous figure for pantless ‘pool days’

Alexandra Daddario close up. Pic credit: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario is flaunting her sensational figure as she enjoys some much-earned downtime.

In an Instagram share posted on Thursday, the 36-year-old actress showed off her lounging around style while enjoying the deck of her swish outdoor pool, posting for her 22 million+ followers and in the wake of her recent wedding to husband Andrew Form.

Going low-key in sweatpants and a knotted tee to open with, the blue-eyed beauty lay back on a cushioned lounger and amid greenery, sending out major chillax vibes and hiding her face completely.

The White Lotus star was then shot further out as she lounged around with no pants on, flaunting her toned legs as she folded her limbs and took in gentle sun rays.

Fans saw the Baywatch bombshell’s chic pool all framed by trimmed hedges – Daddario returned in the final image as she offered a better view of her luxurious property. Here, the actress wore a knee-length shirt dress in white, also enjoying a hangout with her dog.

“Pool day(s),” a caption read.

Alexandra Daddario stuns in Hawaii bikini sunbathe

The new Aerie ambassador had turned heads back on July 14, this as she sizzled under beating rays and bronzed her body poolside while in Hawaii.

Showing off her cleavage and toned abs as she wore a multicolor block-print bikini, Alexandra lay on her back while folding one leg, writing: “HAWAII.”

While Hawaii’s islands are a celebrity favorite and prove adored by the likes of singer Britney Spears, Daddario has been traveling out there for business – HBO series The White Lotus is set in Hawaii and shoots on location.

Alexandra Daddario knows the value of chilling out

Daddario’s pandemic was busy with flying out to Hawaii to shoot. Prior to wedding producer Andrew Form this year, the star opened up to Byrdie, revealing:

“I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I’ve also focused on connecting with people. It’s about not letting people into your life who don’t serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who’s helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with.”

In addition to her acting gigs, Daddario is rising as a promo face. She’s signed to both Aerie and Alo Yoga, and was a prominent face at this year’s Dior Fashion Show in Paris.