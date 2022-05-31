Alexandra Daddario and sister in bikinis for river paddle

Alexandra Daddario close up. Pic credit: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario is stunning in a plunging bikini as she and sister Catharine enjoy a Louisiana river shoot. The HBO actress stunned her Instagram followers today in photos promoting the clothing brand Aerie, and it was curves out as the siblings enjoyed the sunshine.

Daddario is slowly building up a brand presence amid her superstar status – while the Baywatch bombshell has held an A-Lister status for a while, the 2021 release of The White Lotus really propelled her up the celebrity ladder.

Alexandra Daddario stuns in bikini with lookalike sister

Smiling in low-key photos, the siblings twinned in matching swimwear looks, opting for figure-flaunting and mint-green pieces.

The opening photo showed Daddario, 36, and 29-year-old Catharine walking across wooden decks opening up onto a river. Flaunting their trim and curvy figures in the sunshine, the duo wowed on the figure front, also walking barefoot and seemingly enjoying a conversation.

A swipe right brought more action, with Alexandra and her sister paddling away on kayaks and then chilling on the water in the final shot.

“Things we learned today: paddle boarding is harder than it looks. At least we got to be twins for a day in matching @aerie suits 🌊 @catdaddario #AerieREAL #AeriePartner,” a caption read.

Alexandra had confirmed her post to be a paid partnership. The actress already boasts a deal with popular activewear brand Alo Yoga, as she joins model Kendall Jenner in repping the celebrity-adored apparel line. Daddario has, this year also featured prominently amid the Dior Fashion Show in Paris. In the past, the stunner has fronted the skincare brand Clinique.

What’s Alexandra Daddario getting paid?

Pay on Instagram correlates with following, and earnings are handsome when followings are high. Per experts at Vox:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.” Alexandra boasts 22.5 million Instagram followers. In 2022, she’s shouted out brands including designers Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera. There might also be a deal with cult skincare brand Vintner’s Daughter in the works – the brand repeatedly likes or leaves comments on Daddario’s post.

Alexandra has, separately, made headlines this past year for her engagement to producer Andrew Form.