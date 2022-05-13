Alexandra Daddario almost busts out of mint-green bikini with her sister

Alexandra Daddario almost busted out of her mint-green bikini with her sister in Louisiana. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/IzumiHasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Alexandra Daddario looked stunning in a mint-green bikini, almost busting out of her swimsuit while walking along a river with her sister in Louisiana.

The two sisters wore matching swimsuits from the Aerie Real Good collection that featured a leopard print pattern, with Alexandra in a bikini and her sister in a one-piece suit that featured one shoulder.

Alexandra showed off her toned physique, almost busting out of her mint-green bikini

Alexandra and her sister both had their hair down in loose, beach waves as they strolled along the bank of the river, clearly enjoying their conversation with smiles on their faces.

The stunning Baywatch actress went makeup free, and showed off her cleavage as she laid down on a towel and soaked up the sun.

Alexandra and her sister went paddle boarding

The girls went paddle boarding at one point, first starting on their knees and later standing up to enjoy the workout. Clearly, both ladies know how to keep fit, showing off their toned figures while they exercised.

The San Andreas actress is no stranger to showing off her figure in a bikini, even posting pics to her Instagram that boasts over 22 million followers.

At the end of April, Alexandra posted a shot of herself in a blue bikini with a New York Giants hat, standing on rocks in the ocean.

Alexandra had an extreme workout regime while preparing for the Baywatch reboot

In 2017, Alexandra talked about getting abs for the first time in her life while preparing for the Baywatch reboot. To prepare for the movie, she worked out four to five times a week with trainer Patrick Murphy, who counts Zac Efron as one of his clients.

After the movie was done, she told Women’s Health that she liked how she looked so much that she still works out with Patrick, though now just twice a week.

Unfortunately for Alexandra though, she’s not as confident with her skin tone. She told the publication, “I’m so pale, I wear cover-ups and bring lots of sunscreen.”

Alexandra stood up for fellow actress Leah Jeffries recently

After finding fame in the Percy Jackson series, Alexandra stood up for fellow actress Leah Jeffries who was recently cast in the television reboot on Disney Plus. She will be playing Annabeth Chase, the same character Alexandra played in the movies, but people have not been kind.

Leah is African-American, and there was criticism because her character is supposed to be white in the book series.

Alexandra took to Twitter, writing, “Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!”