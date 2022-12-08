Alexandra Daddario looked stunning in a lavish gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Alexandra Daddario served up some serious drama yesterday on the red carpet for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Premiere at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old New York native looked positively breathtaking in a black gown by legendary fashion house Dior that featured ruffled cap sleeves, lace detailing, and glistening gold accents.

She accessorized the daring ensemble with an oversized black belt, a chunky choker necklace, and several ornate rings.

Alexandra’s smile couldn’t have possibly been more luminous in the photo, conveying nothing but absolute happiness and confidence.

She wore her raven-colored tresses back in a chic low bun with a sweeping side part that drew attention to her flawless complexion.

The cherry on top of the one-of-a-kind look was Alexandra’s masterful makeup choices, including a super moody lip that made her bright eyes pop.

Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Alexandra Daddario stunned in silver sequin dress to support Baby2Baby

Alexandra dazzled at this year’s Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles, wearing a figure-flattering silver gown adorned with shimmering sequins.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing diapers, clothing, and other basic necessities to children in need.

The appearance of well-known celebrities at the annual gala, such as Alexandra, has helped the cause raise millions of dollars.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and Kelly Rowland were among others in attendance at the star-studded affair.

The stunning Baywatch star embellished her fashion-forward look with a punchy red lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

She thanked Monique Lhuillier and Tiffany & Co. for her gorgeous outfit and jewelry, adding, “@baby2baby!! Thank you for having us! The work you do is incredible. ❤️”

Alexandra Daddario showed off her toned legs in thigh-skimming minidress

Alexandra stepped out on the red carpet at GQ’s annual Men of the Year event looking like a million bucks in a short, sparkly dress.

The one-shouldered garment was packed with silver sequins, and she paired it with equally-glitzy sandal heels.

Impossible to overlook, the brunette beauty also showed off her baby blues with dramatic lashes and wispy cat-eye liner.

She slicked her dark locks back into a sleek updo with a striking center part, placing all the focus on her pretty face.

Alexandra has been very open about maintaining her figure through a strict workout regime, but she says time outdoors is even more important.

During an interview with Women’s Health magazine, she explained, “I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature.”