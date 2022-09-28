Alexandra Daddario all smiles in a fuzzy bathrobe for French adventure

Alexandra Daddario smiles in a fuzzy bathrobe during a French adventure. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Alexandra Daddario was all smiles as she donned a fuzzy bathrobe during her French adventure.

The 36-year-old is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week and she gave her social media followers the inside scoop on her trip. Her photos gave a glimpse of her prep for attending the Dior Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 Show, as well as some sightseeing she partook in after the show.

Daddario’s social media post came amid heightened excitement for her upcoming project, Mayfair Witches.

First-look images of the AMC show were released on September 26, 2022, and saw Daddario as a scared and uncertain heir to a family of witches.

Her career has taken off in recent years after she first rose to fame for playing Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Now, she attended Paris Fashion Week with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and appeared to be enjoying her time in France.

Alexandra Daddario looked happy in a fuzzy bathrobe during France trip

While Daddario turned heads with her glamorous get-up at the Dior Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show, she looked equally beautiful as she posed in a fuzzy bathrobe beforehand.

One photo saw the actress in her bathrobe sipping from a mug, while another showed her beaming as stylists surrounded her.

The next photos showed the finished project which included bright red lipstick paired with a bold black and white jacket over a black blouse and matching black pants.

Of course, Daddario also had to share with her fans some other highlights of France.

For sightseeing, she donned a more casual look of white pants paired with a black shirt underneath an unbuttoned beige jacket. She posed alongside her pal, Allie Wood Abel, as they snapped photos in front of the Eiffel tower.

Alexandra Daddario went sightseeing amidst busy year

Daddario got to take a short detour from her busy schedule to document her France trip and visit the Eiffel tower.

In addition to attending Paris Fashion Week and gearing up for the release of Mayfair Witches, she just recently hit the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys.

Daddario attended the Emmys with her husband, Andrew Form, and delighted fans with her risky, breathtaking get-up. The actress wore a gorgeous cream-colored, see-through gown that wrapped around one shoulder.

Daddario was at the Emmys because she received an Emmy nomination for her performance in The White Lotus. While she didn’t take home an Emmy, she left her fans dazzled with her style, as she has a tendency of doing.

Fortunately, in between attending award shows and fashion shows and promoting her new projects, she still had time to sneak a peak at one of the world’s greatest attractions in France.