Alexa Demie debuted a brand new look as the beautiful actress shed inches from her hair for a chic appearance.

As Alexa fans are likely aware, the actress seldom posts on social media.

So, when Alexa shares content, it can be a big deal.

With spring right around the corner, many people have begun changing their looks and environments.

It appeared the 32-year-old actress got a head start on her seasonal change as she emerged from the long winter with a new perspective.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Euphoria star unveiled her fabulous look on her Instagram Stories, going into selfie mode for some beautiful images.

Alexa Demie chops off hair for a chic new bob

One image showed Alexa with her hand on her hip and the other holding her phone.

She captured her reflection while striking a pose in a luxurious bathroom with marble walls and modern light fixtures. The California native wore a black undergarment top and sheer tights.

Alexa Demie chopped off her tresses for a stunning new look. Pic credit: @alexademie/Instagram

Alexa gazed straight ahead with her freshly chopped hair in a side part, looking full of volume.

Another shot featured Alexa close-up with her dark tresses falling elegantly over one eye. She sported dark lips and brushed brows for her signature old Hollywood look.

Alexa Demie debuted a fresh new look. Pic credit: @alexademie/Instagram

Although Alexa’s hair was different, she still had the same edgy energy that helped her become famous.

Alexa’s edgy vibe also helped her become a muse for Balenciaga, the brand she has served as an ambassador for over the years.

While Alexa has distanced herself from Balenciaga, she has continued showing love for the makeup world.

Alexa Demie discusses makeup favorites

Alexa sat down with InStyle to promote Euphoria and shared insight about her favorite makeup products.

As the actress revealed in the interview, her mom was a makeup artist, so she had the inside scoop regarding the best brands.

Some of Alexa’s beauty must-haves included eyebrow gel, liquid eyeliner, and lip liner.

Alexa explained, “I use five different eyebrow gels. I have a drawer of them and I just pick whatever comes out. I like Benefit’s eyebrow gel and I like Milk’s eyebrow gel.”

Another one of Alexa’s signature looks is her fierce winged eyeliner.

She continued, “Eyeliner, liquid eyeliner. I love the Pat McGrath liquid liner, it’s very pigmented and very dark.”

Finally, Alexa said, “Lip liner. I really love to switch it up. I love MAC, classic MAC lip liners. I love Dior lip liners. I love Huda lip liners.”

Alexa has cultivated a mysterious image, and there is no telling what she might unveil next.