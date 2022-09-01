Alexa Demie offers very rare share in fur for Balenciaga

Alexa Demie offers a rare share to social media as part of the new Balenciaga campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Euphoria star Alexa Demie is fabulous in fur as she makes a rare social media post.

Although she was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, the famous actress values her privacy, and this is clear with her lack of social media posts.

Fans were in for a treat today because Alexa shared two photos from a Balenciaga shoot and campaign that she starred in recently.

Alexa looks sophisticated in an expensive fur with a fresh face and slicked back hair. She wore black Balenciaga boots and carried a purse by the brand with an attached wallet.

She looked down at the camera and stood amid arid grounds in a desert-like atmosphere. The reason for the desert-theme was because photographer Daniel Roché centered the latest campaign around climate change.

Alexa touched her chunky gold earrings while revealing long acrylic nails.

Alexa, who plays Euphoria favorite Maddy Perez, doesn’t often share content on her Instagram. So when she does make a post, it garners quick attention.

Dua Lipa showed love on the photo, writing, “This is ittttt!!!!”

Pic credit: @alexademie/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed her own words of approval and commented, “Exactly.”

She was previously in Paris while Dua, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman walked the Balenciaga shoot. Alexa posed with Emily Ratajkowski and Dua after the show.

Balenciaga’s newest campaign features Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian also stars in the latest Balenciaga campaign, which should be no surprise considering how often she wears the designs.

Aside from walking in the latest Balenciaga show, Kim has been a fervent supporter of the brand, featuring the label in social media posts and on her SNL hosting gig.

Alexa Demie celebrates Euphoria Season 2 with Balenciaga

For the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria, Alexa Demie celebrated one of her favorite designers, Balenciaga, with three looks. She offered Vogue a behind-the-scenes peek as she strutted into her hotel room.

Alexa proudly debuted the first ensemble, which she revealed was custom.

She told Vogue, “What I’m most excited about tonight is that this is one of three custom Balenciaga looks. You’re going to gag when you see the other two.”

Alexa asked the camera while pointing to her bag, “This, I mean, do you see this?”

“Custom, head-to-toe,” she confirmed.

She said of her first outfit, “Red to me symbolizes, like, power and strength. But I also look good in a red lip so it just works.”

After rocking the designer to the premiere, Alexa stars in the latest campaign, as she continues to serve as a muse for the company.