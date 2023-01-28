Alexa Collins showed that red was definitely her color as she struck a pose in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Although the romantic day was weeks away, Alexa started the celebrations early.

The blonde beauty shared a two-part Instagram post with her 2.4 million fans as she worked her angles and promoted a brand.

Alexa’s caption read, “What are your v-day plans?”

It appeared that followers appreciated the share because it received 28.7k likes and countless comments.

While Alexa hasn’t shared her plans for the special holiday yet, the social media stunner likely has more in store.

Alexa Collins stuns in Honey Birdette lingerie

Alexa rocked the Honey Birdette Jael Red 3-Piece Lingerie Set, retailing for a whopping $310.

The set includes opera gloves, a garter belt, and an undergarment two-piece with red vegan leather and gold hardware.

Alexa looked divine in the ensemble, adding a leather choker to complete the outfit.

Alexa’s latest Honey Birdette promotions had a holiday theme. Valentine’s Day has traditionally been a big day for consumerism, with $23.9 billion spent on the holiday. Chocolates and flowers remain at the top of the popular Valentine’s Day gifts list, but lingerie can be a present too.

Therefore, Alexa’s partnership with the lingerie brand made a lot of sense.

Alexa Collins shares influencing advice

Alexa spoke with Women Fitness about her diet, workout routine, and life as an influencer.

The model also shared some advice with potential influencers, revealing that accessibility was essential to success. More specifically, Alexa explained that communicating with fans and being approachable were two crucial elements of influencing.

She said, “Consistency is KEY! Keep yourself relevant and talk to your fans. Don’t ever make yourself ‘untouchable.'”

Accordingly, Alexa has tried to keep the lines of communication open with fans.

Examples of Alexa’s interactions include the Valentine’s Day caption from her recent post and an up-close-and-personal makeup video from last year.

Alexa Collins shares makeup routine

As someone who has earned money with her face, it’s no surprise that Alexa takes time to cake her face each morning.

One IG post showed Alexa taking extra time in the morning while sharing the products she used to get ready for the day.

The influencer started with IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ in the shade Medium-Tan.

After completing her color correction, Alexa applied the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Nougatine to cover imperfections.

Next, she bronzed with Charlotte Tilbury contour in Fair-Medium and blushed with Nars Liquid Blush in the color Orgasm.

Alexa filled in her eyebrows with the Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil in the shade 3.

Finally, Alexa perfected her signature blonde tresses with a Bellami hair wand, adding some hold with Verb Sea Spray.

As it turns out, being effortlessly beautiful takes a lot of work.