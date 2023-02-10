Alexa Collins is all about the bikinis on her social media pages and loves to show off her toned physique, whether she’s on a beach vacation or at home in Florida enjoying some fun in the sun.

The influencer, who boasts a crazy 2.4 million followers on Instagram, needs a lot of confidence to put her bikini body out there for the world to see, so it’s likely she would have some of the best tips when it comes to self-love and self-esteem.

In a recent Instagram Story, the blonde bombshell showed off her sensational curves in a white bikini that featured a halter neck, decorative jewels on the straps, and a white glittering pattern throughout.

She was seen lying on a beach chair with the bright sun shining down on her as she delivered a seductive look. Her blonde hair fell down her shoulders, and her makeup was glowing with lined eyes and a perfect glossy pout.

As most influencers do, Alexa started a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and answered several fan questions, with many asking where she was going next, what her skincare routine was, and, along with the white bikini picture she ended up sharing, how she managed to “glow up.”

Under the “Ask me anything” tab, a follower wrote, “Biggest glow up tip.”

Alexa Collins showed off her toned physique in a sunny lounge chair. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa responded without even mentioning her makeup or skincare routine and basically told the fan that it’s all about what’s on the inside.

She wrote back, “Stop caring about what others think!” making sure that her followers knew a glow comes from within and that caring about what other people think will only bring you down.

Alexa Collins has posted several bikini shots from her current vacation spot

Alexa takes beach vacations frequently, with places like the Bahamas and Mexico making her list of most visited places.

She’s clearly a fan of travel, having posted a video in October of last year while on vacation in Cancun. She was seen strutting her stuff on the beach as she walked away from the clear blue ocean water and up towards the camera, looking as if she was living her best life.

She wrote in the caption, “Happiest when traveling 📍,” and it received over 54,000 likes, including from Bachelor villain Victoria Larson.

In the clip, Alexa wore a hot pink string bikini with square jewels on the straps that accentuated her curvy figure and natural glow.

Alexa is currently on a girl’s trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she posted a posed shot of herself in a nude-colored bikini with a lined pattern along the top and bottoms.

She appeared to be enjoying the lifestyle and culture down in the warm country as she put a big red flower in her hair and looked off to the side in the typical influencer pose.

She captioned the vacation shots, “Off somewhere today… take a guess ✈️.”

Alexa is a fan of Beach Bunny Swimwear and endorses it frequently

Her bikini in the enviable picture is from Beach Bunny Swimwear which has locations in Newport Beach, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston.

Several pieces from Beach Bunny Swimwear are currently on sale, with discounts of up to 80% off on things like dresses, jackets, cold-weather outfits, and pajamas.

For example, the Sami Set by Summer Haus costs $105 normally but is currently on sale for $50.

Keep an eye out on Alexa in case she drops some major discount codes for bikinis in the future.