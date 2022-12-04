Alexa Collins is mesmerizing while sharing a selfie in a white swimsuit before going somewhere mysterious. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins gave new meaning to the phrase “white-hot” as the influencer went into selfie mode in a white swimsuit.

The model captured her reflection looking fabulous and chic in a head-to-toe white look before heading out of her home.

She shared the selfie with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram, with a caption that semi-revealed her destination of the day.

Alexa held her phone in one hand and let the other fall to her side as she struck a pose.

She kept her gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses on, adding to the beachy feel of the indoor shot.

Alexa’s white swimsuit featured cutouts with one on each shoulder, making it look like there were double straps on each side.

Alexa Collins is white-hot in white swimsuit

The fabric from each strap extended down Alexa’s chest before joining at her waist. The garment featured one piece of material covering her navel before joining the bottom of the swimsuit. Alexa’s swimsuit also had a high-cut base, making room for a wrap.

She paired the white swimsuit with a sheer white coverup wrapped around her hips. Alexa had a white, modern-inspired bag on her elbow that looked just like a Hermes piece.

She wore two Cartier bracelets on one wrist and a silver watch on the other. Alexa’s blonde tresses had a center part with beautifully-style curls falling to her waist.

The model sported french-manicured tips and a few rings on her fingers.

Alexa’s caption read, “Off somewhere fun today,” with a boat emoji.

Alexa tagged the post with Jessica Bara, a store she represented in the past before it re-branded from Reve Boutique.

However, the model has also used her social media platform to promote other brands.

Alexa Collins represents Luli Fama Swimwear ambassador

Alexa joined another well-known model, Josie Canseco, as an ambassador for Luli Fama Swimwear.

Alexa, Josie, and many other pretty faces, like Georgina Mazzeo, have teamed up to become “Luli Babes,” the name the brand selected for its models.

As a Luli Babe, Alexa has posted wearing designs from the line and tagged the brand to inspire others to purchase the pieces.

One post saw Alexa modeling a multicolor bikini from the Luli Fama Shock Waves collection. Alexa stood in front of a pool wearing The Seamless Full Tie Side Bottom, which retails for $96, paired with the Loop Triangle Top, also costing $96.

Luli Fama Swimwear even showed its newest collection at a recent San Diego Swim Week, as the brand continues to grow with the help of influencers like Alexa.