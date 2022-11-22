Alexa Collins stuns in skimpy bikini with a pool view

Alexa Collins is stunning under the sun as she strikes a pose by a pool in a bikini. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins stunned under the sun and struck a pose while wearing only a tiny bikini.

The model and influencer posted the share on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.3 million followers.

She selected her IG Stories for this particular post, letting the photo do the talking without any text or information about the look.

Alexa has regularly treated fans to bikini pictures, as well as hinted at her brand deals, including one with Fashion Nova.

Alexa’s latest share was no exception as she posed in front of a beautifully landscaped yard with a picturesque blue pool behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexa’s bikini was beautiful and feminine with pink and blue coloring.

Alexa Collins stuns in pink and blue bikini

Her bikini top featured thick blue straps attached to each cup with a golden fastener.

Each cup began with a pretty pink shade and transitioned into purple and blue at the bottom. There was also ruching on the bikini top, adding a textured look to the swimwear. The bikini bottoms featured similar coloring with a high-waisted cut and straps that rested on Alexa’s hips.

The model gazed at the camera with soft glam makeup and glossy lips. Her blonde hair featured a side part and loose waves that cascaded down past her shoulder.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

The influencer wore gold jewelry, including a Cartier bracelet and multiple rings. Her manicure perfectly matched her ensemble in a pale shade of pink. The sun kissed the side of Alexa’s head, adding an airy vibe to the shoot.

As an influencer, Alexa has used her significant social media following to promote various brands, including Fashion Nova.

Alexa Collins’ Fashion Nova promotion

Alexa’s job may seem like a dream job because she takes pictures worldwide and tags the brands that pay her to wear their items.

In a recent post, Alexa posed from sunny Jamaica, where she engaged in some outdoor activities at a Montego Bay resort.

Of course, the vacation offered her new views to take pictures in front of, and she took full advantage of the opportunity. One photo saw Alexa in a kayak wearing a high-cut swimsuit in neon color. She tagged Fashion Nova, the brand that designed her stylish two-piece.

Fashion Nova is just one of the brands that Alexa represents, with Honey Birdette and Lady Lux Swimwear as other mainstays on her social media pages.