Alexa Collins is stunning in a sheer dress to promote sales with a smile. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

It was another day, another promotion for bombshell Alexa Collins who has managed to stay booked and busy thanks to her stunning looks and bubbly personality.

The model took to social media to share a two-part post featuring her in a see-through dress that was low-cut and mesh.

The beauty used her Instagram page for the post, sharing her gorgeous shots with her 2.4 million followers on the platform.

Although Alexa doesn’t always display her like count, it would be fair to assume that a fair portion of her followers enjoyed the post.

The backdrop of Alexa’s post was a bathroom with marble and natural light flooding into the space.

Alexa opened the post strong with a mirror shot as she gazed at her reflection and touched the gold nameplate chain around her neck.

Alexa’s sheer dress had a plunging neckline with slight ruching peeking out from the bodice, adding to the feminine touch of the garment.

Alexa’s makeup was gorgeous, with thick eyelashes, bronzed cheeks, and glowing skin.

She smiled for the camera in one shot and pouted in the other with lip gloss on her plump pout.

As she informed fans in the caption, the post was an advertisement, but that didn’t mean that fans appreciated the share any less.

Alexa’s caption read, “The perfect holiday gift idea for your man is a @jaxxon chain 🌲 #ad.”

Alexa’s blonde locks featured a center part with beautifully-styled curls falling past her shoulders.

Alexa dazzled with gold accessories, including multiple bracelets, her nameplate necklace, and a wedding ring.

Overall, the pictures promoting Jaxxon were fun and flirty, just like Alexa.

Alexa Collins works as a Fashion Nova ambassador

Alexa joined the ranks of influencers, like Georgina Mazzeo and Cindy Prado, as popular social media users who promote Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova advertises almost exclusively using social media, with beautiful faces like Alexa, making it possible to promote products.

Alexa used her toned figure and infectious personality to promote the brand.

The partnership has been mutually beneficial because there are more eyes on the brand and on Alexa’s page. The increased popularity allows Alexa to receive more influencing deals, perpetuating her success.

Just last month, Alexa promoted Fashion Nova’s Black Friday sale by wearing a black crop top and matching pants.

The future looks bright for Alexa Collins.