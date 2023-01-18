Alexa Collins stunned in a rainbow bikini with a message. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Model Alexa Collins certainly knows how to make a statement with social media posts, and her latest bikini top picture was no exception.

Alexa has become a famous model on Instagram, and one mustn’t look too hard to understand why.

Her IG page is flooded with pictures showing her in her bikinis, and she previously revealed that she is always wearing one.

From Bydee to Lady Lux and Fashion Nova, Alexa’s bikini game has remained strong.

For a recent Alexa post, she stuck with her niche with a crochet bikini top, but she didn’t tag the brand.

However, her stylish look in the rainbow knit bikini top was definitely worth mentioning.

Alexa Collins is radiant in a rainbow knit bikini top

Alexa’s gorgeous rainbow crochet bikini top appeared in a recent Instagram Story, shared with her 2.4 million fans and followers.

She sported long, beachy blonde hair, sparkling brown eyes, and a toned physique.

The model wore soft-glam makeup with a natural glow and glossy lips. Alexa’s lashes were lavish and long, adding a feminine vibe to her glamorous look.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

She accessorized with a silver diamond tennis bracelet and another one in gold.

Even Alexa’s nails kept with the theme, with different colored tips.

Alexa’s rainbow crochet bikini was a great example of her unique and eye-catching style. Plus, the invitation for more content likely didn’t hurt.

Another great thing about Alexa is that her posts typically have a fun vibe with a relatable twist–she’s never been afraid to show her personality.

Last week, Alexa shared a fun bikini video for Bydee, detailing each product and keeping it positive and upbeat.

Alexa Collins promotes Bydee Australia

Alexa started the clip, which was also an advertisement for Bydee, with a question. She wanted to know if fans would like more content that showed her trying on bikinis and talking about each garment.

And judging from the positive response to the infectiously fun post, the answer was likely a resounding yes.

Alexa tried on three Bydee bikinis and shared details about each one.

First, Alexa wore a Bydee two-piece with a Prague Top in Salsa, $79, and Prague Bottoms in Cabana, $69. The colorful bikini had floral designs and a gold seahorse charm on the bodice, which Alexa loved.

The second bikini included the Bydee Ventura top in Salsa, $89, and the Cyprus bottoms in Salsa, $69.

In case fans were wondering, Alexa said she wore a size small.

Finally, Alexa wore the Bydee Ibiza Top in Salsa, $79, and the Bydee Malaga Bottoms in Salsa, $69. Alexa loved the gold charms featured on these garments because she has been known to wear gold jewelry.

Alexa looks amazing in everything, and she has taken full advantage of the fact with her brand deals.