Alexa Collins is back again, and this time, she’s making moves in her all-black attire.

The 27-year-old fashion model surely didn’t hesitate when it came time to post her latest fit as she was spotted resting on the back of her luxurious car.

In typical Alexa fashion, she ensured her fit coincided with the color of her sporty car while simultaneously promoting one of her favorite brands, Jaxxon.

Jaxxon sells a variety of luxurious jewelry essentials that are usually targeted at a male audience.

However, in her latest share, Alexa proved that any gender could style in Jaxxon’s gold chains, as she wore one around her neck.

The blonde beauty uploaded the fine shot onto her Instagram account, sharing the treat with her 2.4 million followers.

Alexa Collins is beautiful in her strapless black minidress

In the first slide, Alexa rested one arm along the back of her sporty car while styled in an all-black fit.

The model wore a strapless black minidress that fell to her mid-thigh. The masterfully crafted piece featured an intricate cutout design along her side while it perfectly hugged her body.

She paired the dress with an oversized bomber jacket. The leather jacket featured an array of white and black patches that traveled up along her sleeves and the back of the jacket.

Alexa wore a pair of black thigh-high boots for her footwear essentials. The suede boots looked amazing on Alexa, and they paired perfectly with the strapless minidress.

For her accessories, the blonde bombshell went with a black and gold Prada handbag and, of course, her gold Jaxxon chain.

To complete the look, Alexa threw her blonde locks into a loose bun while she rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

She captioned the post, “On my way to get more of the best men’s chain @jaxxon ad.”

Alexa Collins teams up with Fashion Nova to share some of her favorite wardrobe essentials

In another recent share, Alexa uploaded a short clip to her IG feed where she was captured showing off a couple of her favorite Fashion Nova fits.

Alexa teamed up with the clothing company to share and further promote some of their new, affordable pieces.

The first look that the model shared was a matching powder blue set. The ribbed-textured set included a bell-sleeved crop top with a lacy cutout design in the middle. She paired the pretty top with a matching blue, high-waisted miniskirt.

Both pieces looked incredible on Alexa, as the color of the set perfectly complemented her complexion.

The other fun piece she modeled was a bright white jumpsuit. The sleeveless suit featured a backless design along with bell-bottomed pants.

This would be the perfect goddess-like look for summer as it checked off both the boxes for style and comfort.

For both of the Fashion Nova looks, Alexa rocked a pretty gold necklace and an assortment of flashy rings.

Her hair was parted perfectly down the middle, and her blonde waves flowed beautifully down her fit.

Regardless of the look, Alexa executed these Fashion Nova pieces with absolute ease and perfection.

She captioned the post, “Some of my new faves from @FashionNova ad.”