Alexa Collins channels Pamela Anderson for Halloween. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins certainly didn’t shy away from showing a little skin this Halloween season as she dressed up as one of Hollywood’s most iconic blonde bombshells.

The 27-year-old model and influencer made a statement as she channeled the gorgeous Pamela Anderson in her most recent Halloween transformation.

This show-stopping ensemble was undeniably breathtaking as she geared up in an all-black corset bodysuit.

The model not only gifted her fans with one mind-blowing photo, but instead, she shared a whole collage of photos during her spooky night out.

Alexa shared the array of photos on her Instagram, where her two million followers were blessed with such mesmerizing content.

It goes without saying that all eyes were on Alexa as she stole the show with her rather bold and edgy Pamela Anderson costume.

Alexa Collins stuns in her skin-baring bodysuit

The blonde beauty completely slayed as she wore a gorgeous low-cut patent leather bodysuit. However, the black suit wasn’t just an ordinary one; instead, it featured an all-black lace design right down the middle.

She then styled the flashy black suit with a pair of shimmery black opera gloves that went right up to her elbows.

She finished the look with a pair of black fishnet stockings and accessorized with a black toy gun which she held upright and close to her mouth.

It certainly wouldn’t classify as a completed look without the infamous barbwire tattoo, which wraps around the icon’s bicep. Luckily, Alexa added that important piece to her arm, as it was perfectly placed.

The model wore her blonde hair up in a loose bun while leaving a couple of curled strands on each side of her cheek.

For her makeup, she went with a classic and edgy Pamela-like look. Alexa wore long, lavish lashes and paired them with black and white shimmery eyeshadow along her lids. She then added a touch of blush and bronzer along her cheeks and finalized her glowing face with a glossy and shimmery pink lip.

Alexa Collins partners with Luli Fama Swimwear

In another recent post, Alexa was photographed at the beach, posing in her teeny blue bikini as she partners with the Luli Fama Swimwear brand.

For this picture, the model wore a beautiful sky-blue bikini. The bottoms were a cheeky, low-rise fit in which she had the straps gently resting on her tiny waist.

The top of the bikini was a classic design with two thin straps wrapped around her neck.

She then wore a matching blue and white bucket hat as she happily smiled and looked out past the camera.

She captioned the picturesque shot, “Blue Azure 🦋 @lulifamaswimwear #LuliBabeAmbassador.”

Alexa looked beautiful in blue as the beach fit was perfectly executed.