Alexa Collins looked amazing in a tiny dress. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins stunned fans without leaving her living room. She modeled a gorgeous dress that showed off her curves perfectly.

The social media influencer posted her photos and asked fans to guess what she was thinking about. She had on a leather minidress that had ruching all through the outfit. It sported spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline, that flattered her perfectly.

Alexa works as a Fashion Nova ambassador, and this was one of the many dresses the online fashion boutique sent her.

She kept the accessories simple and wore bracelets, a thin gold necklace, and her engagement ring.

For her hair, she wore it down and combed it over to the side for an effortless look. Her shoulder-length hair was cut into layers to frame her face.

Her makeup looked stunning as usual, as she wore brown eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick.

Alexa Collins explains how she balances her health and busy schedule

Alexa Collins admittedly has a lot of responsibilities to deal with. However, despite her demanding schedule, she makes sure to create time to take care of her mental and physical health by any means necessary. She told Medium that she makes sure to take electronic breaks from the internet regularly. She strategically makes sure she takes 2 hours out of her day every day to relax her mind.

She also makes sure to set some time to focus on her physical health.

Alexa told the publication, “I also think keeping your body healthy by exercising is important too. I do my workouts at home in the mornings after I have my coffee. It helps me get my day off to a good start and keeps me energized.”

Setting time aside for herself has seemed to be what works best for the influencer.

Alexa Collins stunned as she promoted Reve boutique

Alexa Collins looked amazing in her white dress. She was gifted the dress by the online clothing store, Reve boutique, to promote their latest line.

She posted a picture at Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards, where Alexa outshined the amazing view.

The white dress hugged her body perfectly. It featured a plunging neckline and large cutouts on both sides of her waist.

The skirt of the dress had horizontal rushing and sheer fabric that showcased her white underwear. She paired the dress with platform sandals that had rhinestone straps that went up her legs.

She accessorized the outfit with a white handbag, diamond bracelets, and large brown sunglasses.