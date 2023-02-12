After one day of mystery following a post that left fans guessing, Alexa Collins arrived at her destination of Cabo, Mexico.

Cabo has been a favorite destination of Alexa’s over the years, and she has used the scenic locale as a background for many photos.

The model’s latest social media post was no exception, with Alexa landing in Mexico and quickly going into selfie mode.

Alexa’s latest carousel, shared with her 2.4 million followers, saw her striking three poses while wearing one of her favorite bikinis.

The purpose of this post was to promote her jewelry, however.

The Boca Raton native was decked out in Jaxxon, a jeweler who has been Alexa’s longtime collaborator and sponsor.

Alexa Collins arrives in Cabo with a Jaxxon promotion

The first shot showed the beauty gazing at the camera with soft glam makeup and a Jaxxon chain around her neck.

Alexa’s blonde hair cascaded past her shoulders, and she looked stunning as always.

The model sported a Prada Re-Nylon bucket hat in Desert Beige, retailing for $695.

Alexa pivoted her head slightly in the next shot as she worked her angles and struck a pose. In the second image, Alexa highlighted her Jaxxon chain necklace.

Finally, Alexa finished the post with another beautiful pose.

Her caption read, “Made it to Cabo, brought @jaxxon the only jewelry brand I trust [white heart emoji] ad.”

What Alexa didn’t reference was her colorful bikini.

However, eagle-eyed fans may recall Alexa’s Bydee bikini from a post she shared last month. The simple gesture revealed that Alexa likes the items she promotes, even when she isn’t getting paid.

Alexa Collins promotes Bydee bikinis

Last month, Alexa promoted one of her favorite swimwear companies. She used her social media to do the job with a brand new post. The post saw Alexa declare her love for Bydee swimsuits, a popular Australian brand with sustainable options.

In the fun video shared on Instagram, Alexa tried on three bikinis and conveyed information about each.

The first bikini she tested was the Prague Top in Cabana and the matching Prague Bottoms in Cabana. The top had a price tag of $79, and the bottom had a price tag of $69.

Alexa slayed in the colorful two-piece, expressing her love for the ensemble. She highlighted the seahorse charm that fell from the bodice and complimented the comfortable and breathable garment.

The second bikini Alexa tried was the Ventura top in Salsa, costing $79, and the Cyprus bottoms in Salsa, costing $69.

Finally, the influencer donned the Ibiza Top in Salsa, costing $79, and the Malaga Bottoms in Salsa, retailing for $69.

Alexa continues to be a top-notch influencer, and fans are here for it.