Alexa Collins is stunning as the model and influencer promotes Virgin Voyages while rocking a bikini and heels. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins sent temperatures soaring while posing underneath the sun from a dock wearing a bikini, wedges, and a smile.

The model shared her latest bikini shot on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.4 million fans and followers.

In the past, Alexa has treated her followers to bikini and lingerie pictures while promoting various brands.

Alexa’s latest share was no exception, with the model using her toned figure and influencer status to promote Virgin Voyages.

The blonde bombshell stood on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship with blue skies and the massive ship serving as the backdrop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alexa rested her elbows on the deck’s railing behind her, pivoting her hips as the sun beamed down upon her bronzed skin. Her blonde tresses featured perfectly styled curls that cascaded to her snatched waist.

Alexa Collins in a bikini enjoys the Virgin Voyages cruise

Alexa sported a tiny Dior monogrammed bikini with matching tops and bottoms in the classic color of the Italian-crafted swimsuit.

She wore a Dior Oblique Technical Fabric top retailing at $550 with adjustable straps that the wearer can adjust to create the perfect fit. Alexa paired the classic top with matching Dior Oblique Technical Fabric bottoms, also retailing at $550.

Alexa sparkled with light accessories, including layered bracelets, a name-plate necklace, and her wedding ring.

As Alexa revealed in her caption, she hopped aboard the cruise to hit up Mexico, followed by Bimini. Alexa made a good case for Virgin Voyages, posing in front of a two-level bar, with leisure-seeking patrons enjoying the atmosphere.

Alexa rocked aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes from sun damage.

Alexa’s caption read, “Just embarked the incredible Scarlet Lady with @virginvoyages! Next stop: Mexico, then Bimini! 🛥️ #virginvoyages #virginvoyagesscarletlady #ad.”

While Alexa’s Virgin Voyages ad was captivating, the model has done brand deals for a variety of companies.

Alexa Collins is a Fashion Nova ambassador

Alexa Collins has served as one of Fashion Nova’s top models, promoting the fast-fashion line frequently.

Along with other influencers, like Cindy Prado and Georgina Mazzeo, Alexa has promoted the brand and helped with the nontraditional marketing strategy that the brand employs.

Fashion Nova has always capitalized on social media posts, using highly followed users to promote its styles. The Fashion Nova approach might mark a new era in advertising as brands move away from traditional advertisements, like print or television commercials.

As for Alexa, the model doesn’t seem to have a shortage of brands looking to work with her.