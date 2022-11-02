Alexa Collins donned a formfitting grey bodysuit to promote a sandwich shop. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins looked stunning as she stepped out in spandex for a bite at a sandwich shop.

The 27-year-old model stopped to snap a picture at Thats-a-Wrap Sandwich Co. She kept her look casual but glamorous in a formfitting bodysuit.

The bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and was light gray. The top half resembled a tank top while the lower half resembled a pair of short shorts.

Collins paired her grey bodysuit with a silver watch on one wrist and a silver bracelet and gold bracelet stacked on her other wrist.

She chose to wear her blond locks loose in subtle waves cascading down her back. Collins finished her look with a small black handbag with a golden letter D on it that she placed on the table next to her.

She snapped the photo inside of Thats-a-Wrap Sandwich Co to the backdrop of a sign that read, “Live. Love. Juice.”

Alexa Collins promoted sandwich shop in bodysuit

Collins donned her sheer grey spandex to promote Thats-a-Wrap Sandwich Co. She kicked off her promotion by pairing her photo with a caption that tagged the sandwich shop.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

She followed up her initial post with a picture of her sipping green juice from a Thats-a-Wrap Sandwich Co cup. Collins wore a pair of sunglasses for this photo as she held her straw up to her lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also posed right in front of the sandwich shop’s door, capturing its hours and contact information for her followers.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

The next photo she posted gave viewers a glimpse of what kind of food the shop has to offer. She posed at a table with a platter filled with sandwich wraps next to her as she flashed the camera two peace signs.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

She finished her promotion with a final video that showed her leaving her car and walking into the sandwich shop. The video revealed that she paired her grey bodysuit with a pair of cute white high-top sneakers.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Her final video included her recommending her fans try Thats-a-Wrap Sandwich Co, particularly for their juice and acai bowls.

Collins became a brand ambassador for Luli Fama

In addition to promoting Thats-a-Wrap Sandwich Co, Collins has frequently promoted the Luli Fama swimwear line. As an ambassador of the brand, she promotes the product by modeling in the company’s swimsuits for photoshoots which she shares on social media.

Recently, she posed for a beach photoshoot in a gorgeous blue string bikini that showed off her incredibly toned figure. She paired her look with a matching blue sun hat and styled her hair into curls for the shoot.

Meanwhile, she captured the rolling waves and the sky behind her, which further brought out the blue of her outfit.

In another similar post for Luli Fama, she once again hit the beach for a photoshoot. However, instead of the blue string bikini, she wore a unique black sequined bikini.

She also wore her hair in a messy bun for the photograph.

Whether promoting sandwich shops or swimsuits, Collins never fails to look stunning.