Stunning model Alexa Collins was a sight for sore eyes as she soaked up the sun in a blue string bikini.

Posing from a sun lounger, Alexa took a well-earned refreshment break as she sipped from a can of orange Fanta.

She wore a string halterneck bikini that featured various shades of blue, which formed a swirly pattern reminiscent of ocean water.

The triangle bikini plunged at the chest, showing Alexa’s fantastic curves as she posed for the dazzling snap.

Her bottoms were complete with matching swirly fabric and string ties that fastened high on Alexa’s hips.

The 27-year-old social media sensation looked incredible in the barely-there bikini as it showcased her jaw-dropping model figure.

Alexa’s gorgeous blonde tresses were styled with loose waves, and she wore them pushed over to one side as they fell in front of her shoulder.

To accessorize, she wore gold-rimmed sunglasses to protect her eyes from the beaming sun.

Her nails were perfectly manicured in a bright white as she held the can of soda up to drink from a straw.

The model rocked a bold brow, mascara, and glossy pink lips for makeup.

Alexa shared the image with her 2.3 million followers via Instagram Stories.

Alexa Collins rocks a catsuit as she promotes Fashion Nova

Alexa channeled her inner Catwoman as she donned a Fashion Nova catsuit in a new post promoting the brand.

Alexa regularly endorses the fashion brand with sizzling social media snaps, and this time was no different.

She wowed in the black suit, which hugged her model physique in all the right places, showing off her amazing curves.

It was overlayed by a shimmery lace which caught the light as she posed, and the daring neckline featured a lacy trim.

The model wore a long evening glove in the same lacy fabric, a blingy diamond ring over the top, and a sparkly watch to match.

Thigh-high black boots were her footwear of choice, and she finished the entire look with some glam eyelashes and a glossy lip.

The post came as part of a three-photo set, with the other two images showing Alexa posing from the driver’s seat of a red vehicle.

Social media star Alexa flashed a bright smile as she posed for the second picture, laughing as she casually leaned an arm on the steering wheel.

She drew attention to her long curled locks in the caption as she wrote, “She’s giving blonde cat woman @fashionnova.”

Alexa Collins wows in Fashion Nova corset top

From Catwoman to Malibu Barbie, Alexa rocked another iconic look in another social media post.

Posting from an unknown Malibu location, the blonde bombshell posed in Fashion Nova in front of a red Mercedes jeep for a series of gorgeous snaps.

The model has a whole highlights section on her Instagram profile dedicated to the brand and the pieces she has modeled for them.

In these photographs, she rocked a strapless silver corset top complete with a plunging neckline which showed off the star’s toned arms and famous curves.

She paired the figure-hugging top with a pair of light-blue jeans and a white Jacquemus purse, which she rested on the car bonnet.

The blonde jazzed up the look with lots of silver jewelry, including hoop earrings, multiple rings, Cartier bangles, and a necklace that featured her name in pretty script lettering.

She captioned the popular post, “Malibu Barbie 🤍 @fashionnova.”