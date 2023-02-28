Alexa Collins looked sensational in a stylish orange bikini in a photoshoot.

The stunning model posed for several photos on a beach and had her hands behind her head for a sultry pose in the first photo.

She gazed into the camera and held her bikini bottoms for the second snap.

The beauty flashed a huge smile in the fifth photo as she played with the strings on the skimpy bikini.

Alexa wore the ‘Rich & Pretty’ rhinestone bikini in tangerine from Lady Lux.

The top featured rhinestone and gold ring links at the straps, neck, and back ties for a fashionable look.

The matching bottoms had a low-rise fit with the same rhinestone and gold links at the hips, along with tie side strings.

Alexa shared the photos with her Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “Nothing like the morning light on the beach @ladyluxswimwear ad.”

Alexa Collins posed with a stunning diamond ring

Alexa was iced out in a series of photos for Florida jeweler, Diamonds By Raymond Lee.

In the first photo, Alexa laid on her back while flashing a stunning diamond ring on her finger, writing in the caption, “Diamonds are forever 🤍 @diamondsbyraymondlee #ad.”

The beauty also wore diamond studded hoop earrings, a watch, and three bracelets for an expensive look.

She shared several selfies to show the jewelry from the same position.

In the final photo, she revealed her strapless white bikini top for a different pose by holding her arms over her chest.

The Instagram star has collaborated with the brand in the past. In another ad, she posed in a black dress to model one of the brand’s diamond necklaces along with a watch and earrings.

Alexa Collins breaks down her hair routine and skincare myths

In an interview with Women Fitness, Alexa talked to the outlet about how she maintains her luscious blonde locks and debunked her skin care myths.

When asked about her hair routine, the model responded: “For my hair, I use Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner. I try not to wash my hair too often, she said, continuing:

“I also use all of their leave-in treatments, which have allowed my hair to grow long and thick.”

Alexa also gave her five skin care myths which are facial creams are best left in the fridge, the more products you use, the better your skin will be, and hot water is good for your skin.

She believes that drinking a lot of water will help cure dry skin and that eating chocolate causes acne are myths.