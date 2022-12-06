Alexa Collins stunned in a revealing bikini. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins embarked on a cruise over the weekend, and she’s got all the scantily-clad seagoing snaps to prove it!

Before even boarding, the 27-year-old Florida native sent the hearts of her 2.4M followers racing with a photo standing next to a ship named Scarlet Lady.

She could be seen wearing a skimpy yellow bikini with ruffles on the top paired with brown mesh pants that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The striking influencer wore her blonde locks in an effortless updo, leaving out a few strands to frame her flawless face.

She completed the nautical ensemble with a pair of black and white flip-flops, chic sunglasses, and a delicate gold necklace.

Alexa held one arm up as if to draw attention to the massive cruise ship, but let’s be honest, no one was admiring the vessel’s structure.

Now, for anyone wanting more maritime magic from Alexa, get ready because she looks just as good at sea as she does on land!

Alexa Collins modeled lingerie at sea to promote Diamonds By Raymond Lee

As an ambassador for Diamonds By Raymond Lee, a luxury jeweler located in Boca Raton, Alexa took to the sea to show off their glittery goods.

The stunning model sported revealing blue lingerie that highlighted her outrageously toned physique while standing by a glass railing overlooking the ocean.

She was basically drenched in luxurious diamonds, with a necklace, ring, and multiple bracelets sparkling in the sunlight.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time she promoted Raymond Lee’s products on her page, and hopefully, it won’t be the last.

She captioned the share, “Diamonds at sea @diamondsbyraymondlee.”

Alexa Collins sizzled on cruise ship in skimpy printed bikini

While aboard the Scarlet Lady, Alexa sent temperatures soaring in a barely-there bikini that showed off everything from her chiseled abs to her sun-kissed skin.

The string bottoms sat ultra-high on her hips, accentuating the length of her toned, mile-long legs.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair in fabulous waves that cascaded around her luminous smile.

In the caption, she gave a shout-out to Virgin Voyages and shared her sailing route, writing, “Next stop: Mexico, then Bimini! 🛥️.”

Now, Alexa is only human and deals with her fair share of struggles just like everyone else.

In an interview with Muzique magazine, she opened up about how she keeps her mental health in check, saying, “I always take an hour to work out. It always helps relieve my stress and anxiety.”

She also unveiled her skincare secret: “Less is more on your skin. Don’t overdo it with fancy products.”