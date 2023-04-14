Alexa Collins strikes a pose as a ‘golden girl’

There’s never a dull moment in Alexa Collins’ life and she’s got the pictures to prove it.

In another recent post, the 27-year-old model shared a stunning photograph of herself as she enjoyed an intimate moment along her bed.

Alexa posed for the camera as she modeled in the comfort of her own home in her neutral-toned room.

The young celeb looked phenomenal while effortlessly glowing along her bright white sheets.

The bright white sheets against her jet-black lingerie set were the utmost perfect color combination to create one heavenly picture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for fans, they got to see the photo firsthand as Alexa quickly uploaded this stellar shot onto her Instagram feed, sharing it with her 2.4 million followers.

Alexa Collins is beautiful in her black lacy ensemble

In the shot that she shared, Alexa kneeled on her bed and rested her hands along her legs.

As she did so, the model leaned toward the camera as she donned a lacy lingerie set. The set included a black lacy bralette and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted undies.

Both pieces featured a lacy intricate design that hugged Alexa’s body perfectly as it accentuated her toned physique.

To add to this heavenly look, the model styled her blonde hair in long, voluminous waves that trickled down the front of her lacy intimates.

She completed this look by adding long, lavish lashes, a shimmery eyeshadow, some blush along her cheeks, and a nice pink glossy lip shade.

Overall, this masterfully crafted look was well executed as Alexa looked more gorgeous than ever.

She simply captioned the post, “Golden girl 👼🏼.”

Alexa Collins promotes Fashion Nova as she models in some comfy loungewear

When Alexa isn’t enjoying a peaceful moment along her bed, she’s instead sharing some of her favorite fits while also supporting some of her favorite clothing companies.

In another recent IG post, the blonde bombshell shared some of her favorite “at home” looks, and her go-to clothing company, Fashion Nova, happily supplied the comfy fits.

Fashion Nova is known for their extensive selection of stylish clothes and accessories, while their customers never have to worry about breaking the bank.

With that, Alexa immediately gravitated toward the company, as she’s happily promoted their company dozens of times now.

The first set that she modeled was a matching black set. The set included a low-cut crop top and a pair of cozy black shorts.

In the next scene, the 27-year-old beauty wore a speckled gray lounge set. The set included a baggy, crop top and a pair of high-waisted, drawstring lounge pants.

As she modeled in the cozy sets, Alexa was spotted drinking some coffee as she worked on her laptop and she even relaxed in her outdoor hammock chair as she peacefully read a book.

Regardless of the set, Alexa looked phenomenal in all of the comfy Fashion Nova clothing.

She simply captioned the post, “At home in @FashionNova #ad.”

Fans can now head to Fashion Nova’s official website to purchase these new matching sets.