Alexa Collins, a stunning influencer who hails from Boca Raton, Florida, has traded in her student life for a full-time influencer gig, and it’s not surprising considering she’s gained an eyebrow-raising 2.4 million followers.

The blonde bombshell posts mostly pictures from her daily life, including outfits of the day, lingerie, and bikini shots with picture-perfect makeup and glossy lipstick.

If an influencer is to make money for their full-time job, that means plenty of endorsement deals, of which she has many.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Alexa showed off her incredibly toned, bronzed body in a hot pink bikini as she leaned back on a wooden chair in the sunshine. The bikini was simple in style with small gold circles on the straps and she matched her jewelry to the look with a delicate gold bracelet.

Due to the bright, sunny day, she was wearing a pair of large square sunglasses in a purple shade that flattered her face perfectly.

She was sharing a picture from the Cake Eyewear Instagram page where she appeared in an ad with the caption, “We’re in love with, The Tahiti​​​​​​​​.”

The Tahiti sunglasses come in two different shades of purple and cost $79.99.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins is a big fan of Cake Eyewear

In July 2022, Alexa appeared on the Cake Eyewear blog and answered questions about her life and guilty pleasures. As for why the collaboration works for her, she answered, “Cake Eyewear is a fun, bubbly, fashion-forward brand that aligns really well with my lifestyle. I’m always at the beach, in a bikini, and wearing sunglasses so it fits into my daily routine very well.”

Other popular sunglasses on the site are the Riviera, a pair similar to The Tahiti but with large black rims for $59.99, and the Athens in a leopard print pattern which also cost $59.99.

Alexa is an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova

Alexa has been a longtime ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova for a while now and frequently shows their dresses and bikinis on her Instagram page.

In a Christmas post, Alexa wore a festive outfit in the form of a red miniskirt, matching red bra with white fur trim, and red knee-length stockings looking like a present under the tree.

She kept her light blonde hair down and cascading down her shoulders with mascara and light pink lipstick, giving her face a subtle glow. She looked at the camera with a sultry stare as she knelt in front of her Christmas tree.

In her caption, she wrote, “Hoping everyone got what they wanted under their tree this year!”