Alexa Collins always seems to be having a great time, and she acknowledged this in a recent social media share.

The blonde beauty headed south to soak up the sun and promote a brand. While soaking up the sun and promoting brands have become regular activities for Alexa, she always manages to keep her content fresh.

Alexa’s latest share was no exception, as she debuted a new outfit and backdrop worthy of a calendar.

The influencer rocked a green bikini while lounging on a float in the ocean for some outdoor fun.

Alexa’s 2.4 million Instagram followers were the first recipients of her latest content, which featured a three-part post on the social media platform.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added a geotag of The Bahamas in case anyone was curious about her lavish location.

Alexa Collins stuns in Slate Swim bikini for vacation

The first image showed Alexa with her arms behind her head as she lounged in paradise, looking carefree and flawless. She protected her eyes from harmful UV rays with oversized, fashionable, and functional sunglasses. Alexa’s blonde locks fell behind her as she relaxed and luxuriated. The sun shined down from the sky, adding an extra glow to the bronzed beauty’s skin.

A swipe right featured a zoomed-out shot with Alexa still in vacation bliss.

While Alexa looked fantastic, the backdrop was incredible. Her float sat atop bluish-green water, which spanned as far as the eye could see. Above Alexa, the skies were blue and adorned with silky clouds.

She wore the Slate Swim Palermo Top with a bandeau style and a knot in the bodice. The bikini, in color Emerald, retails for $79. Alexa paired the top with the Emerald Palermo Bottoms, retailing for $79, with a high-cut finish.

Alexa tagged a few brands in her recent reveal, including Slate Swim and Royal Caribbean. Royal Caribbean wasn’t the first cruise line that Alexa teamed up with recently. She partnered with Virgin Voyages to celebrate The Scarlet Lady, a new adult-only ship.

Alexa Collins promotes Virgin Voyages The Scarlet Lady

Alexa got first-hand experience with the new cruise ship, The Scarlet Lady. The Scarlet Lady marked the first from the Lady Ships fleet by Virgin Voyages. The latest Virgin Voyages addition touted a kid-free atmosphere as a customer selling point.

The cruise perfectly corresponded with Alexa’s vibe because both represent fun, adventure, and relaxation.

Therefore, Virgin Voyages’ decision to use Alexa as a spokesperson made a lot of sense.

While aboard, Alexa ate at custom boat restaurants and sipped cocktails in bars on the cruise. She also took pictures in Bimini and Mexico, two cruise stops for the Virgin Voyages tour.