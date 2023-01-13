Alexa Collins showed off her fit physique in some casual wear. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins looked fit and stunning as she posed for a mirror selfie in a crop top and leggings. The 27-year-old model shared the photo with followers and noted in the caption that she was having a “good butt day.”

In honor of the good day, she snapped a shot of her outfit from the side to share with her viewers. She looked casual but stylish in just a crop top and leggings.

The black high-waisted leggings were form-fitting and hugged her figure in a flattering manner. Meanwhile, she paired the leggings with a cream-colored long-sleeved cropped hoodie.

She had the bulky sleeves of her hoodie rolled up slightly to show off her forearms and the gold bracelets on her wrist. The cropped hoodie and leggings showed off Collins’ incredibly toned midriff, as well.

The hoodie’s light color matched well with Collins’ bleach blonde locks, which she wore down and parted in the middle for the photo. She went for a natural-look makeup wise and boasted a few accessories.

In addition to her bracelets, a round diamond ring and a few other blingy rings could be seen on her fingers as she grasped her phone.

Alexa Collins was repping Diamonds by Raymond Lee in her mirror selfie

While she was showing off her fit figure, she boasted an eye-catching sizable rock on her finger. The ring was the engagement ring her now-husband Tom Shields proposed to her with.

The ring was purchased from Diamonds by Raymond Lee, which Collins is a prominent partner with. Now, she represents Diamonds by Raymond Lee every day with her gorgeous ring, which makes an appearance in nearly all of her photos and videos.

Just a few hours after posing for her mirror selfie, she followed up with another post promoting Diamonds by Raymond Lee. For the promo, she donned a stunning hot pink lingerie set under a fur coat.

Plus, she was repping diamond rings on both fingers, as well as a diamond bracelet and diamond necklace. In the caption, she tagged the brand while also telling her followers she was having a “pink Friday.”

Collins has been growing her partnership with the brand for years, even letting them be a part of her engagement story. Now, the brand considers her one of its top models and has made her its face.

Having both a professional and personal relationship with the brand has allowed her to promote Diamonds by Raymond Lee quite effectively by working it into her modeling and everyday life.

Collins is a proud Fashion Nova partner

Diamonds by Raymond Lee is far from the only brand partnership Collins boasts. She has had brand partnerships galore with her 2.4 million followers and sense of fashion.

Fashion Nova is one of her other most prominent long-term partnerships. Most recently, Alexa promoted the brand with a video showing off its shapewear.

The model stunned in a black sleeveless, formfitting dress as well as a white sleeveless, strapless bodysuit. Both shapewear outfits hugged her body tightly and matched well with her blingy jewelry.

Collins even rang in the holidays in Fashion Nova as she channeled Santa Clause in some of the brand’s festive lingerie.

No matter the time of the year, Collins is seemingly always ready to represent her partners with styles for every occasion.