Alexa Collins has a snatched waist, and she just revealed how fans could obtain a similar silhouette.

The influencer has promoted many companies over the years, in addition to swimwear lines. Alexa has also publicized Florida-based gyms as she motivates others to live healthily.

Alexa’s recent share featured a waist trainer, and while that wouldn’t help get someone in shape, it could help slim down the waist.

The Boca Raton native treated her 2.4 million Instagram followers to a quick workout from the comfort of her backyard.

To achieve the best results, Alexa combined her waist training with an intense workout routine that included squats, lunges, and other exercises that targeted the glutes.

Alexa was sure to tag her sponsor in the video, which was motivational.

Alexa Collins works glutes with WHAT WAIST trainer

The video started with Alexa in selfie mode, recording her reflection in a mirror that stood outside. She rocked burgundy spandex shorts, a sleeveless tank top, and a WHAT WAIST waist trainer as she prepared to do a quick workout.

The backing track was an energetic remix of Feeling Good by Nina Simone and Austin Millz, adding an upbeat feel to the share.

Then, Alexa began her exercise routine with reverse leg lifts, made more challenging thanks to a resistance band. Alexa alternated legs, slowly raising each for a targeted workout.

After that, Alexa did some wide-legged squats, exhaling for each repetition.

Following the squats, Alexa switched things up slightly with some side leg raises, targeting a different part of her muscles.

Finally, Alexa did some lunges, rounding out her lower-body workout.

Alexa demonstrated that you could have fun while exercising without sacrificing your style to stay fit.

Alexa Collins talks about fitness favorites

Alexa previously revealed that she loved old-fashioned glute exercises, and her latest video provided evidence of her claims.

She spoke with Women Fitness, where she shared her diet and workout tips.

Alexa divulged, “I’m all about the booty workouts. I love them, and I feel so good afterwards.”

The blonde bombshell also said she loved an ab moment, revealing, “I do a lot of different ab exercises. I love the basics, though. Sit-ups and the Russian Twist are my favorite!”

She emphasized the importance of proper nutrition, eating plenty of healthy foods, and drinking water to stay hydrated. Alexa secured the services of a local meal nutrition company, Ideal Nutrition, to prepare her food.

Alexa looks fabulous as she continues to serve as a role model for those who want to get in shape.