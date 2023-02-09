Alexa Collins is more than just a pretty face — she has a fantastic sense of humor.

Luckily for fans, Alexa also has a social media presence where she has treated fans to a glimpse at her charm.

Such was the case yesterday when Alexa shared an amusing video referencing an ex.

As Alexa’s 1.1 million TikTok followers would soon learn, the influencer has grown a lot since her last relationship.

For those out of the loop, Alexa has achieved massive popularity as an influencer. That means she gets paid to promote brands using her social media pages.

Fashion Nova, Virgin Cruises, and TooFaced cosmetics have secured Alexa’s services, and with excellent results. The model has the perfect blend of likeability and perfect looks, which she showed in a recent post.

Alexa took part in a viral trend, where users use a clown filter to show their silly decisions.

Alexa Collins shows her amusing side with a viral video

Alexa started with her back to the camera, rocking black spandex pants that fit like a glove. In the background, a bluegrass-like instrumental played, setting the mood for the video.

However, when Alexa turned around, she had a clown filter on her face. She then began dancing like a clown, with the words, “Old me thinking my ex was going to change.”

As it turns out, the video was a reference to Alexa’s decisions as a young person. She has since married and recently shared a tribute to her husband.

And while Alexa used a clown filter in her latest share, she actually has major makeup talent. Alexa does her own makeup each morning rather than using an artist.

Alexa Collins reveals her makeup secrets

Alexa showed each step in her makeup routine and listed her daily products for fans interested in her style of glam.

She shared a video with a caption reading, “Get ready with me on this amazing Monday.” Then, she listed each of her makeup products.

The blonde beauty began with the CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ in the shade Medium Tan by IT Cosmetics.

After the color correction, Alexa applied the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Nougatine to cover up imperfections.

Next, Alexa did some contouring using the Charlotte Tilbury bronzer in Fair-Medium and the Nars Liquid Blush in the color Orgasm.

Alexa shaped her eyebrows with a Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil in shade 3.

Finally, Alexa perfected her signature tresses with hair tools.

As fans could see from the share — it takes a lot of effort to get camera-ready each day. However, Alexa cakes her face flawlessly each day.