Alexa Collins shows bubbly personality while trying on multiple bikinis

Alexa Collins is showing off multiple bikinis as she shares what she likes about each. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins has more than just a pretty face and a killer body. She also has a bubbly personality and highlighted all three aspects in a recent post.

The purpose of her post was to promote Bydee Australia, a swimwear line that has hired Alexa often for promotional duties.

She shared a clip of her looks on her Instagram, where she has amassed 2.4 million followers.

Alexa received countless comments on the post, although she hid her like count, which she has frequently done.

The model’s post was different than previous posts, a fact she referenced in the clip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For this post, Alexa did a video where she revealed what she liked about each piece, sharing her favorite details.

Alexa Collins stuns in Bydee bikinis

The first bikini she tried on was a white two-piece with string bottoms. Alexa revealed the names of her top, Prague Top in Salsa and Prague Bottoms in Cabana. The top retailed for $79, and the bottoms retailed for $69.

She looked absolutely stunning in this vibrant look, and it was clear that she loved it. The bikini hugged her curves, and the material was comfortable and breathable. She also highlighted the seahorse charm that dangled from the bodice.

Next, Alexa switched to the Ventura top in Salsa, retailing for $79, and the Cyprus bottoms in Salsa, retailing for $69.

The third bikini was a colorful and stringy two-piece with gold accessories featured prominently. Alexa sported the Ibiza Top in Salsa, retailing for $79, and the Malaga Bottoms in Salsa, retailing for $69.

Alexa looked stunning in this look as well and commented that the garment had gold charms that fit her vibe because she typically wore gold jewelry. It was the perfect mix of fun and flirty and would be perfect for a day out on the beach.

She also offered a code that fans could use for a discount on the Bydee bikini.

Alexa referenced the fact that she could always be found in a bikini.

Alexa Collins talks dieting secrets and fitness

Alexa spoke with Women Fitness about her dieting secrets.

She explained that she used a healthy, low-calorie meal delivery service based in South Florida called Ideal Nutrition.

Alexa shared, “I try to eat really healthy during the week. I’m on a meal plan with a local company here in South Florida called Ideal Nutrition. I get a week’s supply of healthy, low-calorie meals that are easy to eat.”

In another interview, Alexa told Muzique magazine that she worked out for her mental health.

Alexa said, “I always take an hour to work out. It always helps relieve my stress and anxiety.”

Alexa looks beautiful inside and out, which shows in her stunning posts.