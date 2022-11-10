Alexa Collins sizzled in a white bikini. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins had people pulling over left and right to get a better look at the steamy mirror selfie she posted yesterday.

The 27-year-old swimsuit model looked fierce and fit in a super skimpy bikini with gold chain accents and barely-there bottoms.

Alexa looks amazing in every color, but the bright white hue of the swimsuit perfectly complimented her sun-kissed skin.

Alexa wore her voluminous blonde locks down and completed the look with a smokey eye and pink lips.

Still, her killer curves and outstandingly-toned physique undeniably took center stage in the shoot.

She wished her followers a good morning in the caption and added a little white heart emoji for extra love.

Alexa Collins stunned in slinky white dress with gorgeous Malibu view

Alexa dropped many a jaw yesterday with a post that showed her wearing a revealing white dress in front of a beautiful Malibu view.

The stunning social media influencer gazed out at the rolling hills through aviator sunglasses in the skintight ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline and nude bodice.

Of course, her long tresses looked fresh out of the salon in loose, cascading waves.

She captioned the share, “It’s the view for me.”

Alexa’s 2.3M followers agreed with the caption, with a couple of comments reading, “Same for me 🔥🔥” and “What a view it is for us 🥰🔥🥰🔥.”

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins sizzled in sexy blue bikini for Fashion Nova partnership

Alexa is a well-suited ambassador for the sexy online clothing retail company Fashion Nova.

The talented TikTok and Instagram star promoted the brand with a sultry series of photos in a bright blue bikini that flattered her shapely figure.

The top included a supportive underwire and cute ties on the shoulders, and the bottoms sat high on Alexa’s hips to further accentuate her womanly curves.

She accessorized the look with gorgeous hair (as always), lashes for days, a simple chain necklace, and gold hoop earrings.

In the jaw-dropping post’s caption, she tagged the fashion brand, writing, “Mondays are for blue bikinis @FashionNova.”

So clearly, the sky’s the limit for this thriving social media celebrity.

However, Alexa opened up in an interview with Naluda Magazine about the challenges early in her career, saying, “I learned to never let people take advantage of you. At one point in my career, I was too nice. Now I’ve learned to have thick skin, and to be stronger.”