Need an idea for your Valentine’s Day gift? Not to worry – Alexa Collins has found the “perfect V-Day gift.”

The 27-year-old Florida native knelt down in a revealing spandex set, including shorts and a sports bra, to let her fans in on a little secret.

With her Nike-clad foot in the foreground, Alexa tagged SNKR Plug, an online premium footwear platform offering insane prices on some of the world’s most sought-after kicks.

Alexa wore her bright locks in loose, dreamy curls cascading down her back for the advertisement, glancing over her shoulder at the camera.

In the second photo, she stood up to show her entire ensemble, which hugged every inch of her fit figure.

Not to mention, the dark color perfectly complemented the heels of the shoes and her sun-kissed skin.

Alexa Collins sizzled in tiny yellow bikini for spa time

Alexa showed herself a little TLC last week, living her best life in a tiny yellow bikini at a luxurious spa.

The self-proclaimed hot sauce connoisseur sported a bright yellow swimsuit by Hello Molly Swim that highlighted her every enviable curve.

Alexa hadn’t gone underwater yet, as her long blonde tresses were absolute perfection with a center part and volume for days.

“This spa was >,” she captioned the steamy snap.

Alexa can pull off any color, but the yellow is a total vibe, and she clearly got the memo because the sunshine shade seemed to be a staple in her wardrobe this week.

Alexa Collins opened up about personal experiences in tight spandex

Alexa pushed herself to the limits in a super-tight, vibrant yellow workout set, sharing the highs and lows of a recent hiking experience with her 2.4M followers.

The blonde bombshell hit Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, for what she expected to be a fun-filled day of hiking, but unfortunately, she forgot to bring her hiking gear and enough water.

Nevertheless, she looked gorgeous while standing at the summit, despite being dehydrated and wearing the “absolute wrong shoes.”

She detailed the entire adventure in the caption, finishing it with, “Camelback = 1, Alexa = 0.”

Alexa Collins shared workout routine for YouFit Gyms partnership

Now, everyone wants to know how Alexa maintains her otherwordly physique (besides struggling up a mountain, of course).

She took to social media with her Sunday workout routine, showing all her favorite exercises to promote YouFit Gyms, a national chain of fitness clubs.

Alexa gushed in the caption over their “open, clean” facilities, also mentioning that she loves the private workout rooms.

In 2021, the company underwent a massive rebrand to shift the focus to offering affordable memberships and personal training in a safe setting.

As a proud ambassador, Alexa did her part to hype up the fitness center by showing off her sculpted physique as she performed a series of weighted squats, deadlifts, and Russian twists.

She finished the video with a bit of cardio before giving her fans a better view of the extensive treadmill section.

In case you haven’t heard, Alexa has also started taking her workouts outside the gym, hosting classes as the co-founder of BeachSweat, an online fitness platform.

The subscription-based workout website offers high-intensity live and on-demand workout classes led by beautiful, bikini-clad women.

During an interview with the New York Post, Alexa said, “People get motivated to get off the couch and burn some calories when they see a sexy girl sweating and working out in a bikini.”

Based on the 30,000 subscribers BeachSweat accrued in its first month alone, it’s pretty safe to say she isn’t wrong.