She may be one of the most popular influencers in the world, but even Alexa Collins does everyday activities like reading and drinking coffee.

In a recent Instagram post, Alexa shared her daily routine while promoting one of her loyal sponsors.

The video, shared with Alexa’s 2.4 million followers, was a great way for fans to see a different side of the model.

At the same time, the clip served as a promo for fast fashion giant Fashion Nova.

And while Alexa enjoyed domestic life, she chose a different outfit for each occasion.

Of course, when Alexa does day-to-day activities, she still looks like a supermodel every step of the way.

Alexa Collins shares a day in her life to promote Fashion Nova

The video started with Alexa holding a cup of coffee and relaxing in her bright kitchen. She turned around, facing her back to the camera and showing her first Fashion Nova look.

Alexa wore the Simply The Best Seamless Cropped Tank in Black, which retails for $7.00. She paired the top with the Melanie Ruched Biker Shorts in Black, retailing for $8.00

Then, Alexa headed to the couch with her coffee still in hand as she checked her computer.

Next, Alexa sat on her bed, wearing a gray long-sleeve crop top and matching high-waisted spandex. Alexa rocked the She’s The Cozy Girl Pant Set in Grey, retailing for $39.99.

After that, Alexa looked in the mirror and played with her straps. Finally, Alexa sat down with a book in a hammock to complete the video.

Alexa’s caption read, “At home in @FashionNova #ad.”

The video showed how simplistic Alexa’s life could be while unveiling fashionable yet affordable ensembles.

Alexa Collins reveals makeup routine

Alexa Collins prides herself on being accessible and approachable.

Recently, the Boca Raton native shared each step in her makeup routine, including the products she used to achieve a gorgeous glow.

The Instagram post allowed fans to buy the same products as Alexa, although the same stunning looks are not guaranteed.

Alexa started her makeup application with the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ in the shade Medium Tan.

Next, Alexa used Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Nougatine to mask blemishes.

She contoured her face with Charlotte Tilbury bronzer in Fair-Medium and created rosy cheeks with the Nars Liquid Blush in Orgasm.

After carving her face, Alexa drew on her eyebrows with the Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil in the shade 3.

Alexa showed that looking fabulous takes effort, but as an influencer, doing so has been lucrative.