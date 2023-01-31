Alexa Collins basically spends her life in a bikini as she lives in a warm climate, and with a toned body like hers, it’s not surprising she would want to show it off every chance she gets.

Of course, being in a swimsuit almost 24/7 takes some major courage, especially if you’re posting the pictures on social media with a whopping 2.4 million followers. That’s a lot of eyes!

The popular influencer recently did an Instagram Q&A in which her followers could ask her questions. She wrote, “Let’s start the week off strong [heart hands emoji] ask away.”

And her fans responded with several questions, including one in particular that many people would love to ask their favorite Instagram models.

The follower asked, “What’s your secret for being so self confident??”

Alexa responded in the most self-assured way possible, saying, “I stopped caring about what other people think a long time ago.”

Alexa Collins stunned in a strapless floral bikini on the beach

She proved that by posting a bikini photo behind her life advice, looking incredibly stunning in a strapless floral top that was full of pink, blue, white, and orange flowers with a hoop in the middle to connect both sides of the piece.

She wore matching bottoms in the same pattern and lifted her arms behind her head to elongate her figure.

Alexa kept her blonde hair out of her eyes with a high ponytail and drew attention to her face with false eyelashes and a super glossy lip.

She was doing what she does best: Enjoying some time on the beach as she stood on white sand with a clear blue ocean and blue sky in the background.

Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa is a big fan of Bydee Australia swimwear

Alexa has a huge fanbase, meaning she has a pick of several swimwear brands that want to work with her and often endorses them on her social media page in front of palm trees or deep blue ocean water.

Just a couple of weeks ago, before embarking on a vacation to The Bahamas, the blonde bombshell advertised Bydee Australia and even gave her followers a discount code so they could get their hands on one of the fabulous bathing suits from the brand.

She wore the Prague Top in the Cabana pattern which costs $79 and the matching Prague bottoms also in Cabana which cost $69. On top of the bikini, a matching sarong is available in the Cabana pattern which costs just $22.

Alexa showed off the bright colors of her bikini perfectly as she was seen walking out of the ocean with the clear blue reflection casting a glow that emphasized her tan and made her look like a bronzed goddess.

She accessorized with a few pieces of gold jewelry, matching them to a unique jewel decoration that sits in the middle of the bikini top.

She captioned the shot with her promo code, writing, “Some of my favorite bikinis @bydee_aus giving you my special code “ACXBYDEE10″ ✨.”

Dessy Hairis founded the Bydee Australia brand in 2013 and now works as the creative director. The brand started on her kitchen table in 2013 and it’s now grown to be a massive international company.

Dessy said on the website, “To me, the Bydee woman is confident, sexy and detail driven. She is someone who curates her wardrobe and feels empowered taking a piece of beautifully designed swimwear from the beach to the bar, with a switch up of accessories.”