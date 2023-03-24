Alexa Collins is back and beach-bound this time around.

The 27-year-old model was photographed modeling along the sunny beach as she happily promoted one of her favorite companies.

Alexa effortlessly glistened as she styled in a Lady Lux bikini set.

Lady Lux is a high-end clothing company that primarily focuses on making luxurious yet comfortable swimwear.

Alexa has teamed up with Lady Lux many times in the past as she loves promoting their one-of-a-kind bikinis and swim essentials.

In her latest share, the model proved that yet again.

Alexa Collins looks heavenly in her white bikini

Alexa took to her Instagram to share jaw-dropping shots of herself modeling in the heavenly bikini.

In the first slide, Alexa was captured from the knees up as she posed along the shoreline in a matching white bikini set. The set included a white top that had gold-link straps and a pair of cheeky bottoms that featured the same gold-accented straps.

Both pieces fit Alexa perfectly and did an excellent job of highlighting her beautiful curves.

She coordinated the white and gold-accented bikini with an array of gold jewelry. She wore a variety of gold rings, gold bracelets, and a flashy gold watch.

In some of the other slides, the blonde beauty was captured in a variety of different poses while she smiled and laughed as her hair beautifully cascaded down her body.

She simply captioned the post, “when in paradise 🤍🥥 @ladyluxswimwear in ‘Bella Chain’ bikini ad.”

Alexa Collins teams up with Fashion Nova to show her fans her new favorite looks

In another recent post, Alexa uploaded a short clip to her IG feed where she was captured showing off a couple of her new favorite looks designed by Fashion Nova.

Alexa teamed up with Fashion Nova to share and further promote some of their new, affordable pieces.

In the first couple of seconds, the model rocked a matching green two-piece set. The set included a cropped halter top and a pair of low-rise utility joggers.

She coordinated this gorgeous green set with a pair of white boots and a small white handbag.

Her next go-to fit consisted of another matching set that featured a high-waisted pencil skirt along with a cropped, long-sleeved top. This grayish-green combination looked stunning on the model as it sculpted her silhouette perfectly.

She went on to accessorize with gold bracelets along with her huge diamond ring.

For this look, Alexa straightened her blonde locks as they further trickled down the front of her ribbed-textured set.

The caption read, “New faves from @FashionNova ad.”

Fans can now head to Fashion Nova’s website to purchase these pretty pieces, along with browse through their most recent spring collection.