Alexa Collins looked stunning in a swimsuit for a tropical-themed photoshoot.

The Instagram star wore a strapless white bikini top and matching bottoms as she posed with palm trees as a backdrop.

In the photo, Alexa had her long blonde locks in soft waves and styled with a middle part.

She accessorized the look with gold bracelets, a necklace, and a diamond ring.

The beauty gazed into the camera and had her hands placed on the mini sarong wrap.

Alexa’s physique looked incredible in the tiny swimsuit, and her ab definition was as clear as day in the snap.

Her modeling agency posted the Instagram share with the caption declaring that the winter is over, writing, “This just in, Alexa Collins says winter is over.”

Alexa Collins models her favorites from Fashion Nova

Alexa stuns in Fashion Nova to boost sales for the brand. She shared a video on her Instagram in partnership with the clothing retailer.

The 27-year-old wore an olive crop top with a crisscross string strap and matching cargo pants for a sizzling look.

The model also added white heeled boots, which she matched with a chic mini purse.

Alexa looked equally stunning in the second outfit, wearing a long-sleeved crop top and a body-fitting skirt.

In another ad with Fashion Nova, Alexa posed on a floor in a semi-sheer lace top and a pair of light blue denim jeans.

In the video, she got to her feet to give another view of the outfit and gave a catwalk.

In the caption, she asked her followers to “Choose one 🤍” about the two outfits in the video.

Alexa wore a bell-sleeved white top and the same jeans for the second outfit. She gave several poses in the stylish ensemble to boost sales for the brand.

Alexa Collins poses in ‘angel lighting’ for a photoshoot

Alexa posed for Beach Bunny Swimwear in a stylish swimsuit from the brand.

She shared four photos on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Angel lighting.”

The social media star posed in front of a cactus and took advantage of the good lighting that highlighted her blonde locks.

Alexa posed by brushing her hair from her forehead in the first two snaps.

In the third photo, she is pictured with her hands by her hips while gazing into the camera. Alexa glows in the sunlight and flashes a stunning smile in the fourth and final snap.