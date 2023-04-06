Alexa Collins is quite the luminary and has proven that over the last few years.

The 27-year-old model has found much success in her field of work, and she only continues to grow thanks to her hard work and dedication.

However, Alexa has been busy tackling other creative endeavors in recent months.

In a recent share on her IG account, the blonde bombshell uploaded some exclusive footage of her newly remodeled backyard.

Alexa kindly shared a short video clip with her fans, capturing every square footage of her yard while showing off her new, luxurious goodies.

As she did so, the model was captured happily running through the new yard, as she was more than excited to share this little slice of backyard paradise with her followers.

Alexa Collins is effortlessly glowing as she shows off her newly remodeled backyard

In the first few seconds of the video, Alexa was filmed running in slow motion toward the camera as she smiled under the glowing Florida sun.

More so, the blonde beauty sported a huge smile as she donned a teeny green bikini. The matching set included a classic spaghetti strap top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bikini bottoms.

For this highly-anticipated reveal, Alexa left her blonde hair down in light waves as it bounced along to the rhythm of her motions.

She accessorized with light-shaded sunglasses and an array of gold jewelry.

In the following scene, the model shared her new and improved inground pool and a pair of gorgeous rock waterfalls that trickled into the spacious pool.

As the video went on, Alexa incorporated some views of her modernized patio area, which featured a lofty L-shaped couch and a white fire pit along the new marble-tiled ground.

She also included the sights from her mini-golf area, with a small lounge area behind it. Alexa was even captured hanging out by the pool in her green bikini as she sunbathed in her new lounge chairs.

The blonde beauty seemed happier than ever with her new, luxurious backyard.

The post was captioned, “Thanks so much to @grassmastersturf for helping to complete our entire backyard with so many new features. Happiest girl ever 🫶🏼 #ad.”

Alexa Collins teamed up with Fashion Nova to model some of her new favorite looks

In another recent IG post, Alexa shared some of her favorite looks, and her go-to clothing company, Fashion Nova, happily supplied the stylish fits.

Fashion Nova is known for their extensive selection of stylish clothes and accessories and incredibly adorable prices.

With that, Alexa immediately gravitated toward the company, as she’s promoted their company dozens of times.

In the first couple of seconds of the video, the model donned a matching green two-piece set. The beautiful set included a cropped halter top and a pair of low-rise utility joggers.

She coordinated the new green set with a pair of white boots and a small white handbag that she held up against the green pants.

Her next favorite look consisted of another matching set featuring a high-waisted pencil skirt and a cropped long-sleeved top. This grayish-green combination looked phenomenal on the model as it hugged her silhouette perfectly.

She further accessorized with an array of flashy gold bracelets and her massive diamond ring.

For this Fashion Nova haul, Alexa straightened her blonde locks this time as they cascaded down the front of her ribbed-textured set.

The caption read, “New faves from @FashionNova ad.”

Fans can now head to Fashion Nova’s official website to purchase these new matching sets and all their new spring collections.