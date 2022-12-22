Alexa Collins looks stunning as she celebrates the holidays in her pink romper. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins is undoubtedly enjoying the holiday season as she styled in a pretty pink romper while her cute pup accompanied her.

The 27-year-old model posed for an array of stunning photographs as she smiled and laughed while she hung out close to her Christmas tree.

Alexa surely enjoyed the special moment as she wore a comfy romper while she had the fireplace going strong in the background.

Nothing says the holidays like a bit of cheer and a joyous attitude, and the blonde beauty demonstrated just that.

Luckily for her fans, Alexa took to her Instagram with the photographs as she shared the moment with her 2.4 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her fans can always count on the fashion model to supply jaw-dropping content right before the holidays.

Alexa Collins stuns in her pink romper for some holiday fun

While Alexa posed, she wore a cute, long-sleeve romper by Fashion Nova that she left slightly unbuttoned in the front.

The adorable pink piece featured a variety of different graphics that were scattered amongst the fabric. Some graphics included a rainbow, a unicorn, some clouds, lightning bolts, and some writing that said “magic is real” and “shine bright.”

She accessorized with a gold necklace, some diamond earrings, a diamond watch, and a ring.

For the Christmas look, Alexa pulled her blonde locks back into a loose bun while leaving a couple of small strands to fall on each side of her face.

Overall, the comfy statement piece looked stunning on the model while it showcased her effortless beauty and hourglass figure.

She captioned the post, “POV: it’s Christmas morning and we’re unwrapping gifts @FashionNova #ad.”

Alexa Collins teams up with Hotel Collection as she offers fans an exclusive discount

In another recent Instagram post, the model teamed up with fragrance company Hotel Collection.



Hotel Collection is a hotel-inspired fragrance company that sells a variety of satisfying scents that allow buyers to experience that 5-star experience right from the comfort of their own homes.

Alexa is also a huge fan of the company, as she lives by some of its products.

In the short clip, the model expressed her admiration for the company and showed them one of her favorite scents, along with some key essentials to pair with it.

She captioned the post, “Love my home diffusers from @hotelcollection 🤍 use my code “ALEXA” for 30% off.”

For the short clip, Alexa wore an all-black athletic fit as she gave her fans the step-by-step demonstration.

Fans can now shop the wide selection through the company’s website and use Alexa’s special code “ALEXA” to receive an additional 30 percent while supplies last.