It was another day and another brand deal for Alexa Collins, who never seems to run out of influencing gigs.

The latest post saw Alexa with a frequent collaborator, teaming up with Jessica Bara to deliver a fiery fashion moment.

Alexa previously worked with the brand before it underwent a major change, switching its name from Reve Boutique.

The Boca Raton native joined a long list of influencers promoting the brand, including Bravo stars Lisa Hochstein and Lala Kent. Additionally, another Florida native, Cindy Prado, has become an ambassador for the luxurious label.

As for Alexa, she has shown her modeling prowess with captivating promotions for the retailer.

Her latest post was no exception — Alexa shared a four-part Instagram carousel with her 2.4 million followers. The pictures featured a head-to-toe red ensemble and a matching flower for spring vibes.

Alexa Collins strikes a pose in Jessica Bara

The first picture saw Alexa posing on the edge of a lounge chair with a large green tree as the backdrop. She wore the newly-released Jessica Bara Beckham Corset Top and Miniskirt Two Piece Set in red. The two-piece includes corset-like stitching and a peplum design, retailing for $179.

Alexa looked to the side, with sun rays adding an undeniable glow to the image. The blonde bombshell added fingerless lace opera gloves for an extra feminine touch.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s signature blonde tresses featured a half-up, half-down style, with pieces of hair cascading past her shoulders.

As for her makeup, Alexa glowed with dewy skin and glossy lips in a vibrant red shade.

The second shot featured Alexa gazing at the camera, with a sunray creating a heavenly visual effect.

A swipe right revealed a smiling Alexa, unveiling her modeling range.

Finally, Alexa stood up from the chair, showing her entire outfit.

Fans could likely tell that Alexa knows how to strike a pose. She started modeling in her teens and has seen success ever since.

Alexa Collins discusses modeling and influencing journey

When Alexa was 16, her family took her to Miami, where she signed with Ford Models.

For Alexa, the job was love at first sight.

Alexa told Naluda magazine, “Ever since that day I’ve always loved being in front of a camera and making a career out of it!”

The career was perfect for Alexa, who has always loved to travel.

Alexa shared her favorite part of the job, also detailing a misconception, revealing, “The traveling that comes with it. I’ve gotten to see so many cool places. I guess one downfall would be the long hours. Sometimes photo shoots can go longer than 10 hours.”

The blonde beauty has continued to grow in popularity, which is fascinating to witness.