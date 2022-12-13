Alexa Collins is stunning as she promotes an online store and shows off three different looks. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

With the rise of social media, fashion influencers have become an important part of the fashion industry; perhaps no one has shown that more than Alexa Collins.

The beautiful model has brands lining up to pay for her services, which often include an Instagram post and a shoutout.

Alexa’s latest post was no exception, as the stunning influencer promoted the online store, Temu.

In order to promote the brand to the fullest, Alexa shared an Instagram post with four pictures and three outfits from the retailer. She capitalized on her 2.4 million Instagram followers, who have received Alexa’s stunning looks over the years.

With a trendy and feminine style, Alexa looked beautiful in each ensemble.

From a chic, black strapless dress to a casual pair of Daisy Dukes and a crop top, Alexa showed she could dress up or down and dazzle. She also posted two images in a two-piece spandex set, exhibiting how she keeps her trim figure with a trip to the gym.

Alexa Collins stuns with skin-baring ensembles to promote Temu

The first picture in Alexa’s carousel featured the model posing on a staircase wearing a strapless black gown. Her luscious blonde hair was in a side part with natural waves that cascaded down her side. She posed with one hand under her collarbone, showing off her fashionable and sheer opera gloves and wedding ring.

A swipe right saw a more casual but no less gorgeous Alexa wearing a brown tank top and Daisy Dukes. She rocked sunglasses and placed one hand atop her head as she struck a pose on a boat. Alexa arched her back slightly, showing her killer abs and tiny waist.

The final two images saw Alexa in skintight spandex with a sports bra and leggings combo.

Alexa tied back her hair into a casual ponytail as she struck a pose on an elliptical with her back to the camera. Her toned physique was front and center in the stunning shot.

Alexa represented the makeup line TooFaced perfectly in each shot with a soft glam look, glossy lips, and smoky eyes.

Alexa Collins teams up with Too Faced

Alexa teamed up with the cosmetic brand Too Faced to bring fans a donut-inspired eye makeup palette.

Alexa revealed that she loved the tasty treat and felt happy that she could show her love through makeup.

The palette, aptly titled You Drive Me Glazy, features 20 shades for fans to choose from, and even has a sweet smell.

She demonstrated how to use the Too Faced palette and informed fans that they could purchase the product at Ulta.