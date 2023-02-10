Model Alexa Collins is on the go, and her destination remains a mystery.

But as Alexa fans know, the mystery won’t last long because she tends to keep her fans in the loop.

The social media sensation shared a stunning photo of herself in a nude-colored bikini on Thursday.

Alexa posted the image on her Instagram, where she amassed 2.4 million followers.

The Boca Raton native has regularly posted swimsuit pictures because that is one way that she makes money.

For the latest post, Alexa tagged Beach Bunny Swimwear, one of her frequent collaborators.

Alexa Collins poses a question in Beach Bunny Swimwear

Alexa was a vision in a Beach Bunny Swimwear bikini that looked custom-fit for her body.

She sported the Hard Summer Triangle Top, which features rows of binding nude lining in a beautiful Rose Gold option. The bikini top, available on the Beach Bunny Swimwear site, retails for $120.

Alexa paired the top with matching Hard Summer Tie Side Bikini Bottoms in Rose Gold, also retailing for 120.

The 27-year-old folded a leg and held a hibiscus flower which rested in her blonde tresses while standing in paradise. She was in a cabana with palm trees lining the beach, perhaps offering a clue about her upcoming trip.

Behind her, blue skies and white sand beaches created a stunning backdrop.

In the caption, she revealed that she was about to travel and urged her followers to guess her destination.

Alexa’s caption read, “Off somewhere today… take a guess.”

The model also added an airplane emoji, indicating her journey might be far.

Alexa’s photo was met with praise from her fans, who showered her with compliments and tapped the like button 26,000 times.

The influencer mesmerized fans with her beauty and poise as she struck a pose that showed off her toned figure. Alexa looked confident and comfortable in her bikini, but fans shouldn’t mistake that for cockiness.

Alexa Collins discusses preconceived notions

Alexa sat down with Muzique magazine and talked about beauty advice, makeup routines, and favored products.

She also had the chance to talk about misconceptions. The interview was illuminating, to say the least.

According to Alexa, people have judged her based on her looks. Some people mistakenly believed that she was unapproachable or conceited.

Alexa said, “I’m nice to everyone, and I’m super down to earth. Sometimes people judge a book by its cover and don’t realize that influencers or models are real people too!”

But Alexa took the time to clear the air.

She continued, “I wish all people knew that I’m a nice person and was raised to treat everyone equally.”

Alexa has continued to show her personality with more in-depth social media posts to reveal her kind nature.