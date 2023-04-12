Alexa Collins skipped spring and went straight for summer as she hung out at the Eden Roc Miami Beach, a luxury resort hotel ranked third in the Conde Nast Traveler 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Hotel.

The hotel features two restaurants: Pizza Social and Nobu Miami, but Alexa appeared to be enjoying a drink at the Aquatica Bar, which is next to the pool.

She sat on a couch with the warm sun, blue sky, and palm trees behind her, creating an enviable backdrop.

Clearly wanting to relax, Alexa held a mimosa during the outing and looked at the camera with a similarly calm gaze.

Her blonde hair was styled in a trendy middle part, and she accessorized with a pair of orange sunglasses and a watch.

For followers still looking up at cold, gray skies despite the spring season, she offered a condolence in her caption, writing, “mimosa anyone?”

Alexa Collins wore a hot pink shimmering bikini from Victoria’s Secret

Of course, the most eye-catching part of the post was her shimmering, hot pink bikini that featured a top with underwire cups for extra support and a matching high-waisted skirt on top of the bottoms. The entire ensemble was tagged as Victoria’s Secret.

Alexa wore the Shimmer Push-Up Bikini Top in Magenta, which costs $36.95, along with the Shimmer Brazilian Bikini Bottom, which cost $32.95. Both pieces come in four other colors, including Bright Marine and Forest Pine.

On top of the bottoms, she wore the Shimmer Swim Mini Skirt, which costs $29.95. All three pieces are from the Victoria’s Secret PINK collection.

The PINK collection is currently having a major sale for spring, with all items already marked down getting an extra 25 percent discount.

That includes several comfy clothes like the famed Fleece Baggy Campus Sweatpants that come in several colors and patterns; they are currently on sale for $26.95.

Alexa endorsed the Jessica Bara boutique in a white blazer dress

In recent days, Alexa has been adding to her repertoire of endorsement deals, the most recent being Jessica Bara (formerly Reve Boutique).

The blonde bombshell showed off a white ensemble from the brand in the form of a dress that looked like an oversized blazer with long sleeves and an extremely low-cut neckline. The neckline was bedazzled on the collar and went past her stomach, giving a glimpse of her toned abs.

Alexa’s pictures show up on the website in the dress, which is called the Shetty Crystal Backless Blazer Dress and costs $149.

The boutique counts several influencers as fans, including Grace Boor and Kindly Myers, with swimsuit model Cindy Prado often seen modeling for them as well.