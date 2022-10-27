Alexa looked amazing in the costume. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

She’s a social media star who has racked up millions of followers for her stunning content.

And now, Alexa Collins has given fans ideas about what to wear this spooky season.

The 27-year-old model shared a photo of her costume plans this week and looked amazing in the ensemble.

Wearing a Cinderella-inspired, tiny blue outfit, Alexa looked incredible as she posed for a mirror selfie.

The outfit was complete with the Disney character’s off-the-shoulder, corset-style top — with Alexa’s version cropped to show off her enviable abs.

The skirt was shorter than the classic design and featured fun, silver glitter suspenders from the tulle skirt.

On her wrist, Alexa wore two Cartier bracelets.

She mimicked the Disney version by wearing a thick black choker and wearing her gorgeous blonde hair in waves around her shoulders.

“Trying on costumes with @fashionnova,” she captioned the snap, tagging the popular brand.

Alexa Collins shares more Halloween ideas

In another Halloween-inspired video with the company, Alexa showed off more of their costume ideas to her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

Donning a pair of tiny denim hotpants, Alexa added a cropped white vest and high-vis waistcoat to dress up as a builder.

Putting on a pair of clear safety goggles, she also wore a utility belt and fingerless gloves to complete the look.

The Super Mario video game series inspired the third costume.

Alexa dressed up as Mario’s brother Luigi in a green cap. She wore a cropped green t-shirt with the character’s trademark black handlebar mustache.

She added a pair of skimpy blue shorts with braces attached to them and looked cute in a pair of black thigh-high socks.

Alexa Collins looks amazing in Malibu

Alexa has been living her best life lately and recently enjoyed a trip to Malibu.

The TikTok star — who has one million followers on the platform — took a trip to Malibu, where she visited the Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards.

Tagging her location as “on top of the world,” Alexa looked amazing in a form-fitting, white dress with cut-out detailing.

With a plunging neckline, the midi-length skirt also had sheer paneling to show off Alexa’s amazing figure.

Adding a pair of wedge-heeled sandals and oversized aviator-style sunglasses, Alexa held a glass of wine in one hand as she admired the view of the mountains from the patio area where she gazed.