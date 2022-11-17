Alexa Collins sizzled in a black two-piece ensemble. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins posed on the beach yesterday wearing a skimpy black set, and the photos are everything!

An ambassador for Luli Fama Swimwear, Alexa shared the saucy snap to promote the brand’s new Ready to Wear collection.

The 27-year-old Boca Raton native showed off her fabulous figure in the ensemble, which included a super-cropped top with supportive underwires and low-rise pants.

The shiny fabric shimmered in the sunlight, and Alexa raised her arms overhead in a modelesque pose to emphasize her curves in the daring look.

Alexa added a pair of large hoop earrings, and her signature blonde locks glamorously cascaded over one shoulder in large, bouncy curls.

Oh, and it was impossible to overlook the cheeky strap and metal ring that drew every eye to her trim waistline.

Alexa’s fans raced to the comment section to sing her praises, with a few writing, “Not sure what is more beautiful you or the scenery 😍❤️” and “You look so pretty girl.”

Alexa Collins looked stunning in nude for Fashion Nova partnership

As an ambassador for Fashion Nova, a clothing brand dedicated to empowering women, Alexa frequently shares new, hot outfits with her 2.4 million followers.

The blonde bombshell did the fashion label proud with a photo she shared yesterday wearing a full-length nude dress.

The skintight garment beautifully highlighted her womanly curves and sun-kissed complexion.

She wore her hair down with lots of volume and accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings and a few delicate silver bracelets.

Alexa Collins showed off her fit figure in skimpy pink dress by the ocean

Alexa got down on her knees for a steamy snap earlier this week, wearing a ruched, curve-hugging dress with an ocean view.

The thriving young model dropped jaws in the thigh-skimming number, which featured a plunging neckline and cute cap sleeves.

Her hair looked fresh out of the salon, and she added a few dainty jewelry pieces to complete the scandalous look.

In the caption, she tagged the designer, Bydee, and added that the pretty pink dress made her feel “so happy.”

Alexa opened up in an interview with Muzique magazine about who she really is on the inside, saying, “I’m nice to everyone and I’m super down to earth. Sometimes people judge a book by its cover and don’t realize that influencers or models are real people too! I wish all people knew that I’m a nice person and was raised to treat everyone equally.