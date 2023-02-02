Alexa Collins stuns in a bikini while enjoying a Bahamas vacation in a sizzling photo.

The 27-year-old social media star made her first $1 million at 25 and bought a home after attracting advertising partners with her Instagram fame.

Collins posed for a series of photos in a stylish two-piece swimsuit for the brand Beach Bunny Swimwear.

She let her long blonde hair flow behind her shoulders and accessorized it with a red flower.

Collins squatted low for a pose on a beach bed with the stunning blue Bimini Island ocean for a backdrop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram model shared the photo with her 2.4 million followers and wrote in the caption, “Somewhere out in paradise @beachbunnyswimwear.”

Alexa Collins breaks down her workout routine and diet

Collins is clearly in fantastic shape, and in an interview with Women Fitness, she talked about her favorite workouts and how she eats.

When asked about her workout regime, she said she enjoys working on her glutes.

While the social media star performs a variety of ab workouts but prefers to stick to the basics, such as sit-ups and the Russian Twist.

Collins gets her healthy meals from an eating plan company, Ideal Nutrition, and she enjoys healthy foods such as salmon, salads, chicken with rice, soups, and various vegetables.

She has a weakness for gyros, cheeseburgers, tacos, and french fries.

In a workout video, Collins can be seen in black leggings and matching a crop top as she performs a variety of kettlebell workouts, including the squat.

“Getting my Sunday workout in at @youfitgyms! I love how they have such an open, clean facility but they also have private workout rooms for me to use as well! 🏋️,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram clip.

She also runs on a treadmill and performs the Russian Twist with a medicine ball.

Alexa Collins looks stunning in a Temu’s Choice outfit

Collins models several outfits from her ad partner Temu’s Choice for their Valentine’s Day campaign.

“@shoptemu has everything that I need for any occasion 🤍 download the app and see what incredible deals they have!” she wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, she rocks a crop top with a tie front and flared pants while accessorizing with a stylish white handbag, bracelets, and oversized dark sunglasses.

She modeled their workout clothes, posed in a grey sports top and matching fitted shorts.

For the third outfit, Collins mixed sensual and casual in a long-sleeve top and pants as she posed next to a car.