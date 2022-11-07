Alexa Collins shows off gorgeous eyes for selfie. Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins showed off her stunning figure in lingerie for a recent Fashion Nova promotion.

The model leaned on a cabinet in front of several fashion-themed canvas prints that donned Chanel, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton paint cans.

She left little to the imagination in a red lace lingerie set highlighting her toned physique.

Her strapless bra featured lace cups, a scalloped top hem, and a silk ribbon strap wrapped around her ribs.

The matching panties featured the same silk ribbon, which held the fabric together with two metal loops.

Her hair was parted down the middle in large, voluminous curls that fell to her elbows.

Her accessories were light and included a bangle and gold ring on her right hand, while her left hand showed off her wedding ring set.

She captioned the promotional image with, “Sunday = lazy @fashionnova.”

Alexa Collins stuns in Fashion Nova lingerie set

Alexa tagged Fashion Nova in her photo, implying that it’s part of a series of promotions she has shared with her followers lately.

Just last week, the influencer shared another promotion for the brand while channeling her inner Malibu Barbie.

She posed in front of a red Mercedes-Benz SUV in a cream-colored corset top that featured a plunging neckline.

Alexa paired the top with a pair of light blue high-waisted jeans and a white handbag.

Her accessories included a silver watch on one wrist and a matching bangle on the other. She also wore silver hoop earrings and a Carrie Bradshaw-like name necklace.

Alexa’s long blonde locks were pushed back from her face and rested on each shoulder. Her makeup appeared flawless, with light pink luscious lips and thick, dark eyelashes.

As a successful model, Alexa has landed several other brand partnerships and ambassador opportunities with Lady Lux, Luli Fama Swimwear, Diamonds By Raymond Lee, and more.

Most recently, she nabbed a partnership with the men’s jewelry line, Jaxxon.

Alexa Collins partners with Jaxxon

Despite Jaxxon being a men’s jewelry brand, Alexa cleverly promotes their chains as jewelry women can share with men.

In photos, she accessorized with Jaxxon chains.

She did so in her most recent promotion, wearing a simple high-neck white t-shirt and a thin gold chain.

Alexa captioned the beachy photos with, “He better hide his @jaxxon chains from me 🪩.” At least she’s honest about where she gets her jewelry from!