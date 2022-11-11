Alexa Collins looked stunning in what she called “the cutest dress ever.” Pic credit: @alexacollins/Instagram

Alexa Collins stunned as she showed off her new hot pink minidress from Bydee.

The 27-year-old model filmed a short video to share the dress with her followers. She gave the dress high praise as she reiterated to fans that she was “obsessed” with it.

Collins wore the hot pink dress incredibly well. The formfitting style hugged her figure in a flattering manner, and the dress straps highlighted her toned shoulders and arms.

The dress also featured a plunging neckline and was emblazoned with a gorgeous floral pattern. While the dress was largely formfitting and simple, the skirt ended in a frilly hem adding a unique touch to the outfit.

Collins paired her dress with two gold bracelets on each wrist and several rings on her fingers. She chose to wear her hair loose and swept to one side for the video.

Meanwhile, she couldn’t hide her enthusiasm for the dress as she claimed to her viewers that she had found the cutest dress ever.

Alexa Collins promoted Bydee with pink dress video

As Collins showed off her stunning pink dress, she took a moment to promote Bydee. She gave credit to the clothing brand for the dress and also tagged the company in her caption.

Collins urged her followers to buy the cute dress and gave them a promo code to use at checkout.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This isn’t the first time that Collins has taken the time to give Bydee a shoutout. It is one of the many brands that she occasionally promotes and models for.

Back in April of 2021, she hit the beach for a photo shoot in a Bydee bikini. The gorgeous bikini boasted an intricate and vibrant abstract pattern.

Meanwhile, Collins looked stunning as always as she soaked in the sun and struck several poses on the sandy beach.

With Bydee specializing in swimwear and Collins’ notable swimsuit modeling work, it isn’t surprising the two struck up a partnership.

Collins is also a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova

Collins has worked for many big brands in addition to Bydee. However, her most well-known collaboration is with Fashion Nova, for whom she works as a brand ambassador.

The chic retail clothing brand, while boasting a few brick-and-mortar stores, largely operates via e-commerce. As a result, a lot of its marketing strategies are directed toward internet users through social media.

As a brand ambassador, Collins largely promotes Fashion Nova by modeling for them on Instagram. She makes at least one promotional post per week for them by modeling their clothes, tagging them in her post, and directing fans to the company’s website.

Her posts show the wide array of options that Fashion Nova offers as she often mixes up what she wears from them. Some days she poses in bikinis, others in elegant dresses, and others in more casual wear.

In the past, Collins has demonstrated the brand’s flexibility and how it offers styles tailored to certain occasions, such as “the perfect vacation dress.”

Collins always looks stunning regardless of the brand she wears, and she also expresses genuine enthusiasm for the clothes she promotes.