SKIMS Swim is back, and the brand chose one of the most successful influencers, Alexa Collins, to promote the relaunch.

Last month, Kim Kardashian announced that her SKIMS Swim line was returning after a short hiatus. SKIMS shapewear products quickly sell out, so restarting the swim line was a natural progression.

Kim secured the services of Alexa to promote the brand, and since the blonde bombshell basically lives in a bikini, the choice was simple.

Alexa’s 2.4 million followers on Instagram were among the first to see the lovely pictures.

The Boca Raton native shared a three-part carousel as she posed inside using furniture as props.

Fans quickly rewarded Alexa, dropping her 22,000 likes and countless comments.

Alexa Collins slays for SKIMS Swim in a bikini

Alexa started the carousel by posing on a comfy-looking office chair and tightening one of the laces on her hip.

Alexa rocked the SKIMS Swim Triangle Bikini Top in Gunmetal, which retails for $38. The triangle top also comes in Onyx, Cocoa, Almond, and Ochre.

The influencer paired the top with the SKIMS Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms in Gunmetal, retailing for $36. The tops and bottoms range from size XXS to 4X.

Alexa basked in the natural sunlight in the second shot, adding one of the new SKIMS Swim sarongs to her ensemble. She stood in the hall with the SKIMS Swim Sarong Skirt in Gunmetal, retailing for $78.

Finally, Alexa took things outdoors, sitting on a lawn chair with her back to the camera. She looked over her shoulder and toward the camera as she delivered a fierce gaze.

Alexa’s hair was voluminous with loose waves and brilliant bronze tresses. She sported her signature soft glam makeup with glossy lips and smoky eyes.

Fans can buy SKIMS Swim pieces on the SKIMS website, with 25 new styles available.

As for Alexa, she hasn’t limited herself to one brand; she has multiple deals, including a few other swimwear lines.

Alexa Collins promotes Lady Lux swimwear

One of Alexa’s biggest swimsuit collaborators is Lady Lux swimwear. A quick trip to an Instagram account for the brand shows Alexa featured prominently throughout the page.

Lady Lux proudly touts USA-made products, and as a Florida native, Alexa was the perfect match. The company posted a picture showing Alexa on the beach, striking poses in the brand’s swimwear.

Alexa rocked the appropriately titled Rich & Pretty Neon Orange bikini top, which retails for $106. The triangle top had gold hardware, rhinestones, and material made in the United States.

She paired the top with the Lady Lux Rich & Pretty Neon Orange bikini bottoms, which retail for $108 and feature gold hardware on the hips.

The caption read, “Orange ya’ glad to see me? 🌞🍊 In love with our latest obsession ‘Rich & Pretty’ rhinestone in tangerine 🍊.”