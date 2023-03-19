As a successful influencer with millions of followers, Alexa Collins knows a thing or two about good lighting.

Alexa recently teamed up with one of her longtime sponsors, striking a pose and promoting swimwear with sunshine gracing her skin and creating a stunning visual.

The Boca Raton native shared a four-part Instagram post with her 2.4 million followers while she posed in a white lace two-piece.

Fans rewarded Alexa’s efforts with 31,000 likes and countless comments. It’s easy to see why fans appreciated Alexa’s content.

The images featured beauty, fashion, and nature for a winning trifecta.

Alexa was sure to tag her sponsor, Beach Bunny Swim, in the delightful post.

Alexa Collins promotes Beach Bunny Swim

In the first image, Alexa posed in front of lush greenery with the sun rays kissing her bronzed skin. Her blonde tresses featured loose waves, with half her hair covering her face.

Alexa wore the Beach Bunny Swim Lexi Lace Bralette Top with white lace and adjustable straps, which retails for $155. Although Alexa wore the white version, the swim top also comes in black.

She paired the top with the Lexi Lace Tango Bottom, a Brazilian-style cut with lace and gold hammered ring hardware on the hips. The bottoms also have a price tag of $155.

In the second shot, Alexa pulled her bangs out of her face with the sun still shining down upon her head.

The final picture saw Alexa smiling and throwing her head back for a fabulous finish.

Per usual, Alexa was heavily accessorized with Cartier bangles, an icy timepiece, and multiple gold rings. Her makeup was flawless, with dewy skin, lavish lashes, and glossy lips.

Alexa’s caption read, “Angel lighting.”

As for Beach Bunny Swim, the brand has brick-and-mortar locations in affluent areas like Newport Beach and Scottsdale. The company has utilized influencers, like Alexa, to promote its products.

Alexa’s unique appearance has made her a hit with brands like Beach Bunny Swim.

But as she revealed, some people get the wrong impression about her.

Alexa Collins talks about humble upbringing

Alexa spoke with Muzique magazine and discussed everything from her guilty pleasures to her daily routines.

The influencer also had the chance to clear up misconceptions that she heard often.

The 27-year-old revealed, “I’m nice to everyone, and I’m super down to earth. Sometimes people judge a book by its cover and don’t realize that influencers or models are real people too!”

According to Alexa, her upbringing caused her to treat others well.

She continued, “I wish all people knew that I’m a nice person and was raised to treat everyone equally.”